Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, had one of the most spectacular weddings so far in 2025.

The 24-year-old sealed the deal traditionally with her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, on April 17, 2025, and socialites turned up in full force.

While some outfits were breathtakingly beautiful, social media users had lingering questions for the likes of Papaya Ex and a few others.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux may have to wear earplugs for another week, as their wedding has not left the lips of many. The star-studded traditional and white ceremonies were pleasantly organised and left a lasting impression.

In a bid to outdo others, some guests may have gone slightly overboard with their Aso-ebi styles. Papaya, in particular, suffered severe backlash, as well as a few others who raised concern on social media.

Papaya Ex, Diane Eneje and others who trended for the wrong reasons. Credit: @diane_eneje, @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

In this piece, Legit.ng had a look at some of the fits that generated controversy at JP2025.

1. Papaya turned the heat up by placing Juma's pic on her chest

Popular Nigerian influencer, Papaya Ex (Raheem Abike), came with her fashion A-game, but many opined that she did too much.

She showed up in a beautiful fully-beaded dress but overdid it by placing a photo of Juma Jux on her chest and that of Priscilla on her hip.

Many questioned her audacity and said it was disrespectful to the bride. Papaya was eventually captured in a clip, telling Priscilla that "it’s all love from her."

On the other hand, Oversabi Aunty, Toyin Abraham, accosted Papaya and was about to yank Juma’s pic off her chest when the bride’s mum, Iyabo Ojo, intervened. Papaya’s dress remains a topic of conversation on Instagram.

2. Odunlade refused to buy Aso Ebi and got dragged by Femi Adebayo

While many may not have noticed before now, Femi Adebayo made it public that his colleague, Odunlade Adekola, has never shown up to an Owambe wearing the chosen Aso Ebi. At, JP2025, the ace movie actor rocked a white Agbada and looked dapper.

However, Femi Adebayo challenged him for never buying the uniform of any occasion he attends. While he meant it on a lighter note, the clip soon made the rounds on social media, with fans sharing their takes on whether the actor is stingy.

3. The peacock lady had everyone in stitches

While we are yet to identify her, her outfit already made her famous enough. One of the guests at JP2025 was the cause of much hilarity online after her outfit trended.

While the Aso-ebi had a dominant olive green colour, the guest thought to spice things up. She laced up the tail with orange feathers, giving her a flamboyant look. That’s not all; she also had an extra layer of gold-coloured structured fabric which had armholes.

A lot seemed to be going on with this fit, and it raised major questions on the gram.

Peacock lady, Diane Eneje and others who trended for the wrong reasons. Credit: @wearable_by_hollamite

Source: Instagram

4. Diane Eneje came to compete with the bride

The outfit of one of Priscilla Ojo’s friends and bridesmaids, Diane Eneje, was another topic of conversation online. To be honest, Diane looked fabulous, elegant, and chic, but netizens had other opinions.

According to them, she did too much with the extra butterfly-like detail that hung on the back/shoulder of her outfit, and that she still would have “eaten” without it.

Iyabo Ojo jokingly confronts Kamo

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo jokingly confronted Kamo after the skit maker showed off wads of cash he had taken from the money sprayed at her daughter’s wedding.

She held him by the neck and ordered another guest to strip him naked, while he pleaded or his dear life.

Kamo elicited reactions after recounting his experience at the traditional wedding of Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng