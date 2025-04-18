Nollywood stars stormed the traditional wedding of Priscy Ojo and Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, in Lagos

Actor Femi Adebayo Salami was seen teasing Odunlade Adekola over what he wore to the star-studded occasion

The banter between both men was captured on video, and it raised a series of hilarious reactions from Nigerians

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo Salami reacted to Odunlade Adekola’s outfit at the trending JP2025 wedding.

Recall that on April 17, 2025, Lagos was shut down by the wedding between Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy and her Tanzanian musician husband, Juma Jux.

Many Nollywood stars stormed the occasion in their lovely native attire, including Odunlade Adekola and Femi Adebayo Salami. A video made the rounds showing the moment the two men got to the party venue in the Lekki area of Lagos.

JP25: Video of Femi Adebayo taunting Odunlade Adekola over asoebi trends. Photos: @femiadebayosalami, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Femi Adebayo, who was wearing an outfit made from the chosen asoebi for the day, spotted Odunlade Adekola dressed simply in a white native attire. This piqued the 7 Doors star, and he shared his thoughts.

Femi Adebayo threw shade at Odunlade Adekola for not purchasing the asoebi for JP2025 and also taunted him for always wearing white to people’s parties. In Yoruba he said:

“Has Odun bought asoebi before? Never! Always wearing white.”

See the video below:

See another video of Odunlade and Femi Adebayo partying at JP2025:

Reactions as Femi Adebayo shades Odunlade over asoebi

The video of Femi Adebayo throwing shade at Odunlade Adekola for not always buying people’s asoebi but wearing white native attires to parties raised hilarious comments from netizens:

Femi Adebayo taunts Odunlade Adekola at Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding. Photos: @Iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Kane_abbey said:

“This is not an insult… it’s just a fairly cruise.”

Orientationot said:

“Awon alabosi, na by force? 😢”

Innocent.melody.94 said:

“Na why I call odun my mentor good decision.”

Sherriesapparel wrote:

“He did not insult him. Let people know what you stand for. Odunlade no dey do aso ebi. Shekena😂.”

Iam_dreey_money said:

“He know him wella 😂.”

Call_me_lonimi said:

“Cloth wey you no go fit wear go other parties, make he con dey decorate house with different party cloth we e no go fit wear again 😂😂😂😂😂. If na me nko.”

Nikebakare51 said:

“Na stingy man.”

Arnoldsg007 said:

“So Odun no dey buy clothes for party!!! That is good decision of him 😂😂😂.”

Priscy challenges Papaya Ex over outfit to JP2025 wedding

In other fashion-related celebrity news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy tackled Papaya Ex over what she wore to her star-studded JP2025 wedding.

Papaya Ex had attached Priscy's Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux's face, to her right chest at their wedding party, and this raised questions from many Nigerians on the internet.

The bride's best friend, Enioluwa, was also spotted blocking Papaya Ex from moving close to the groom to spray him with money at the wedding party. All this was captured on camera, and the viral video raised a series of comments from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng