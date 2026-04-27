Nigerian media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has revealed that he almost got married in his early twenties, but changed his mind at the last minute because he was still discovering himself

During a recent interview, the popular youth advocate disclosed that rushing into the lifelong commitment at that time would have been a terrible mistake for his emotional well-being

The TV host also shared inspiring details about his early life and how his childhood drive for massive success helped him author three books by the time he was 15

Nigerian TV host and media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has revealed that tying the knot in his mid-twenties would have been a massive error because he was still figuring out his true identity.

During an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Chude recounted how he nearly walked down the aisle at the age of twenty-five but decided to hit the brakes just before making the lifelong commitment.

Nigerian media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo opens up on why walking down the aisle in his early twenties would have been completely wrong for his journey. Photo: chudeity

Source: Instagram

The TV host explained that taking such a huge step then would have severely clashed with his personal journey of self-discovery, adding that he later realised he simply was not prepared for the heavy demands of matrimony.

Instead of rushing into a union he was ill-equipped for, Chude Jideonwo said he chose to lean heavily on his faith to navigate his feelings.

He credited his relationship with God for guiding him away from the decision and helping him manage his internal struggles privately, which ultimately prevented him from transferring his emotional burdens onto the people closest to him.

Beyond his romantic near-miss, the entrepreneur also reflected on his fast-paced rise to prominence, noting that a strong childhood desire to become successful inspired his unusually early start.

By the time he was fifteen years old, he had already authored three books, one of which launched his career in media and youth advocacy.

That initial foundation eventually expanded into the highly influential platforms he runs today, which continue to drive important conversations across the African continent.

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Netizens react to Chude Jideonwo's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users shared mixed thoughts about his decision, with many praising the media personality for his honesty and maturity.

@wunmiade4 said:

"Even people wey get money dey face depression 👌"

@ola_badd commented:

"Nigerians should leave people alone. Marriage and parenting isn't for everyone."

@t.r.i.u.m.p.h.a.n.t wrote:

"This guy is speaking sense"

@chinenyembh said:

"Abeg @chudeity no marry o"

@EricStranberg wrote:

"Una dey allow gay man bobo una, how a gay man wan marry before?"

Chude Jideonwo shares how writing three books by age 15 launched his media career and why he believes marriage at 25 would have held him back completely. Photo: chudeity

Source: Instagram

Chude Jideonwo opens up on Tourette syndrome

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Chude Jideonwo opened up about his secret battle with Tourette syndrome during an interview with BBC News Africa.

Jideonwo revealed he first consciously noticed the involuntary symptoms in his late twenties, and his doctor advised him to hide the diagnosis because society might judge him harshly.

The media personality said he relies on extreme mental pressure during public appearances to hold his body back, and he manages tics by acknowledging them aloud to reduce embarrassment.

Source: Legit.ng