There have been many memorable moments from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional Nigerian wedding

One of those that stood out was Papaya Ex’s dress to the event, where she had photos of the bride and groom attached to her dress

Many had varying opinions about the position of the groom’s picture, and Toyin Abraham was not having it either

A debate has been ongoing concerning popular influencer Papaya Ex’s dress to Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding.

Recall that the glamorous event that took over social media was held on April 17, 2025, and while many brought their fashion A-games, several concerns were raised.

Video of Toyin Abraham and papaya at JP 2025 trends. Credit: @papaya_ex, @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

One of those was Papaya, whose dress had the pictures of both the bride and groom attached to it. However, the concern of many lay in the position of the groom, Juma Jux’s photo, which was placed on her bosom.

During the event, actress Toyin Abraham, aka Oversabi Aunty, was spotted questioning Papaya over her outfit and even attempted to yank Juma Jux’s photo off her chest. In that moment, she was about to spray the bride’s mother, who seemingly calmed Toyin Abraham down.

The video has been making the rounds online, with many rapidly contributing to the irregular scenario.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to moment between Toyin Abraham and Papaya ex

Read some reactions below:

@shabril2503 said:

"Her dress is very creative... Only if she put the couple's picture there, and not just the husband. There are many photoshoot of the couple online."

@catherineoyedepo_overall said:

"Toyin said abi kinni gbogbo palapala yi. She now attempted to remove it, papaya now said ataro gan ni mo ti fe ja. So papaya now said aso mi a ya. That's how aunty iyabo now said e fisile e je ki o na owo."

@officialyomade said:

"You see those Tanzania people that follow d groom ehn 😮 the kind movie their eyes see for dis wedding ehn for good 2 month there mouth no fit talk am finish."

@habeekeh___24 said:

"Papaya too like attention! She always want to be a topic every market day 😂😂😂."

@nailsbylizzy_29 said:

"Aunty toyin God bless you, for attempting to cut that rubbish off."

@jane_xtra said:

"But why put someone’s husband on your chest?"

@queenolajumokebusari said:

"O wrong now. like how dey stylishly embarrassed her."

Priscy charges Papaya over fit to JP 2025

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite and new bride, Priscilla Ojo, quizzed social media influencer, Papaya Ex, about her outfit to her JP2025 wedding.

Priscy and Juma Jux shut down Lagos with their traditional wedding and Papaya’s outfit raised questions.

The bride, Priscy questioned Papaya about this and the moment was all caught on camera, which led to fans dropping hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng