Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding was nothing short of a carnival and guests dressed up in their best to grace the event

However, some of the guests' outfits became trending topics on social media and not for positive reasons

One guest who showed up in an ‘armour-like’ dress triggered Nigerians so much that some of them stormed her tailor’s page

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscy’s traditional wedding to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, took over social media on April 17, 2025.

The party trended for many reasons, including the decor, the couple’s outfits, the bride’s parents and more. However, one thing that got netizens talking the most was the attire of some of the guests.

A green and orange asoebi fabric was chosen for general guests, and many of them showed up trying to outdress each other with their over-the-top styles. One guest seemed to win the award for the most extreme outfit at the JP2025 wedding.

Nigerians storm tailor's page over guest's outfit to JP2025 wedding.

Source: Instagram

The guest had a gold shield-like, butterfly-shaped box on the upper part of her dress. The gold armour was studded on all sides. However, that was not all.

The bottom part of the guest’s dress had long orange and green feathers attached from her knees to the hem of her dress. She also had ostrich feathers fixed on the cuffs of her net sleeves.

The party guest beamed with pride and seemed to love her outfit as she got set to step out for the JP2025 wedding. The video was also posted on Instagram by her tailor, @wearableby_hollatomie.

See the clip below:

Nigerians storm tailor’s page over guest’s armour dress to JP25

It did not take long for the video of the guest’s shield-like outfit to go viral on social media, and many Nigerians quickly expressed their displeasure. Some of them also stormed the tailor’s page to air their grievances:

V33v_o said:

“What nonsense is this? Is the woman owing the tailor?”

Chukwuoma2024 said:

“Tailor u no try I swear, even customer point u gun , u no suppose do this kind style.”

Ewakuniwabisi said:

“There was no need for that armour jacket na.”

Lydiaelixir wrote:

“You should be arrested.”

Poshcouture_london said:

“Please people let's try and be kind with our words. Some of you can't even thread a needle but u can bad mouth someone's hardwork. You can air your views constructively without damaging someone's confidence. As a tailor I disagree with the jacket but the dress was beautifully executed. We learn every day. Well done designer 👏.”

Iyawoodus said:

“Without that armour jacket it would have been perfect.”

Christabeloegbogu said:

“When you want to do too much you eventually become too much 😂.”

Adediji_t said:

“How was this even suitable to everyone’s eyes there.”

Queenleah_05 wrote:

“I swear to God this tailor no like you😂😂😂.”

Nwachukwulaura said:

“It’s giving carrot, green peppers and peas.”

Winifredscorner said:

“Wetin be this ?? 😂”

Maks_dequeen said:

“Worst dressed.”

Sholly1227 wrote:

“Please don’t use this tailor ever again madam😮.”

Source: Legit.ng