A video of Peller’s ex-bestie, Jo Blaq, speaking about the streamer’s relationship with Jarvis has surfaced online

In the video, he shared how Peller went back to Jarvis to beg after he allegedly tried to take his life because of the content creator

Peller also accused him of making advances at Jarvis and trying to outsmart him by talking to her first

Jo Blaq, whose real name is Oyadare Emmanuel Gbolahan, has reacted to the allegation made by his former bestie, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, about him and Jarvis.

The Nigerian streamer had claimed that Jo Blaq was trying to outsmart him while he was trying to woo Jarvis.

Jo Blaq breaks silence after Peller accused him of making moves on Jarvis. Photo credit@peller08/@joblaq

Source: Instagram

According to him, he asked Jo Blaq to type a message to Jarvis telling her that he loved her and was interested in her. However, Jo Blaq allegedly told Jarvis that he was the one in love with her.

Peller added that it happened when they were at Sir Balo's place, as he continued to accuse Jo Blaq of making advances to his partner.

Jo Blaq reacts to Peller's allegation

Reacting in a video to the allegation made by his former bestie, Jo Blaq said that Jarvis does not want to go back to Peller after he allegedly threatened to end his life.

He added that it was Peller who first went back to Jarvis to beg her. According to him, Peller had received an invitation from the police. However, he allegedly avoided it and went to beg Jarvis at her house.

Peller makes allegation against his former bestie, Jo Blaq abiout Jarvis, Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Recall that after the accident that almost claimed his life and damaged his car, Jarvis spoke about their relationship and stated that Peller's mother visited her, and she honoured the invitation.

She added that they were just friends and would continue to look out for each other, but they would not resume a romantic relationship.

Peller also made a video and cleared the air about his relationship with Jarvis, urging his fans to stop trolling her over his accident.

However, a few weeks after making that promise, they both went back on their word and were seen together again.

The streamer even went as far as celebrating Jarvis's birthday by presenting her with an expensive car and sharing a video of how it was imported into Nigeria.

They, however, stopped dragging and insulting each other in public as they used to do in the past. Their fans also accepted that they were back together and urged Nigerians to ignore their past behaviour.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

He told his fans not to mind Jarvis over her utterance about their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng