Veekee James stirs reactions under Ini Dima-Okojie’s pregnancy reveal

Veekee James made the frontline of blogs following a moment she had on social media recently

The fashion designer who is also pregrant celebrated actress, Ini Dima-Okojie for her pregnancy reveal

Following that, a mischievous fan tackled the celebrity stylist over her baby bump, which didn't end well

Fashion designer Veekee James and a childbirth monitor clashed in the comments on actress Ini Dima-Okojie’s pregnancy reveal post.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Ini Dima Okojie and her husband, Abasi Eneobong, are expecting their first child.

Veekee James’ words under Ini Dima-Okojie’s post fuel online chatter. Credit: @veekee_james, @inidinmaokojie

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Ini, who tied the knot in 2022, took to her social media pages to release an adorable clip showcasing her baby bump.

Expressing gratitude to God, the actress said,

"There are moments when words feel too small for what God has done. this is one of those moments. In quiet ways, in unseen ways, God has been writing a story only He could tell. A story of grace. Of love. Of perfect timing. God has been so kind. So faithful. So intentional. And now, my heart is holding a love I have never known before."

"I get to be a mother," Ini said as she described her pregnancy as a miracle.

"What a miracle. What a privilege. What a calling. “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.” …Jeremiah 1:5 Every day, I am in awe. Every day, I whisper thank you. My body is changing, my heart is expanding, and my life will never be the same again. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank You Jesus, for trusting me with this gift," she wrote.

As of the time this report was published, Ini Dima-Okojie has yet to announce the gender of her first child.

Reacting to the announcement, Veekee, who is also expecting, wrote "Congratulations" on the post.

However, her comment quickly attracted criticism from a troll who questioned her own pregnancy timeline, accusing her of rushing into a baby shower when her delivery date was still far.

Not one to stay silent, Veekee fired back with a sharp response, writing:

"Uncle Noble, pikin lost for una fmily?"

See the comments below:

How netizens reacted to Veekee James' comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

funmilayosuccess said:

"Is it too hard for people to understand she probably did her shower becos she needed to travel? Una Dey craze? Ahn ahn."

creamys.a.n.dra said:

"Vicky no dey gree for them at all 😂😂😂."

nne_omafavour

"Lmao 🤣 best response for a tatafo man😂😂."

jajamary32 said:

"I love that response 😂😂😂."

igbagifthappiness said:

"This lady sabi clapback guy😂😂😂."

iam_muslimahh said:

"@veekeejames_official i like as she dey give them back."

bonu.scoco said:

"😂Ask uncle noble well o."

blessedegheneji said:

"Uncle noble hope no problem."

Veekee James ignites buzz with unexpected remark on Ini Dima-Okojie’s pregnancy. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Ini Dimi-Okojie names food she stopped eating

Legit.ng also reported that Ini Dima Okojie revealed some of the food items she had to stop eating because of her fibroids.

Ini said that she was going on a holistic journey to shrink her fibroids by cutting out some foods.

She then went on to share a long list of some of the things she had to abandon for the sake of her health, including rice, meat, bread, caffeine, pasta, noodles, and more.

Source: Legit.ng