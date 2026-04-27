Nigeria’s total external debt stood at N74.43 trillion in Q4 2025, with external debt accounting for 46.73% of total public debt

Lagos State continue to lead the list of Nigeria’s subnational external debt profile, followed by Kaduna

The Federal Capital Territory recorded the lowest external debt at $26.80 million, while Zamfara followed

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria's total external debt stock climbed to $51 billion (N74.43 trillion) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to its latest public data report Lagos State has emerged as Nigeria’s most indebted subnational government in terms of external borrowing.

External debt now accounts for 46.73% of Nigeria’s total public debt Photo: Freepick

Source: Facebook

The NBS figures indicate that external debt accounted for 46.73% of Nigeria’s total public debt during the period.

Breakdown of external debts top 10 states

Among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos recorded the highest external debt profile at $1.17 billion, far ahead of other states. It was followed by Kaduna State with $684.29 million and Edo State with $354.03 million.

Other states in the top 10 debt profile include Cross River ($222.92 million), Bauchi ($220.57 million), Ogun ($216.99 million), Katsina ($200.62 million), Rivers ($170.90 million), Niger ($140.59 million), and Ekiti ($136.31 million).

At the lower end of the ranking, the FCT recorded the least external debt at $26.80 million, followed by Zamfara State with $41.93 million.

Top 10 (highest debt)

Lagos – $1.17bn Kaduna – $684.29m Edo – $354.03m Cross River – $222.92m Bauchi – $220.57m Ogun – $217.00m Katsina – $200.62m Rivers – $170.90m Niger – $140.59m Ekiti – $136.31m

Lowest 10 (least debt)

FCT – $26.80m Zamfara – $41.93m Jigawa – $45.72m Yobe – $46.67m Taraba – $48.04m Akwa Ibom – $55.46m Bayelsa – $55.46m Benue – $58.35m Nasarawa – $60.82m Delta – $63.43m

Lagos tops Nigeria’s states with $1.17bn external debt in Q4 2025 Photo: Presidency

Source: Twitter

Public debt concerns

Nigeria’s rising debt profile continues to attract scrutiny amid concerns over debt servicing costs, foreign exchange pressures, and fiscal sustainability at both federal and subnational levels.

Speaking on the impact of debt on Nigeria, Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) while foreign borrowing can help relieve resource shortages and, if used productively. However, debt service continues to constrain fiscal space.

He said:

“Debt-service obligations continued to constrain fiscal space, undermining budget execution.”

Domestic debt

DMO also revealed that Nigeria’s total public domestic debt stood at N4.36 trillion in th last quarter.

Among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos recorded the highest domestic debt stock in Q4 2025 at N1.22 trillion, far ahead of other states. It was followed by Rivers State with N378.81 billion and Delta State with N248.83 billion.

Other states in the top 10 domestic debt profile include Ogun (N227.47 billion), the FCT (N188.86 billion), Enugu (N157.60 billion), Bauchi (N156.05 billion), Niger (N142.67 billion), Cross River (N137.36 billion), and Benue (N107.23 billion).

At the lower end of the ranking, Edo recorded N91.18 billion, followed by Akwa Ibom with N84.85 billion and Oyo State with N77.42 billion.

Top 10 states with highest domestic debt (Q4 2025)

Lagos – N1.22tn Rivers – N378.81bn Delta – N248.83bn Ogun – N227.47bn FCT – N188.86bn Enugu – N157.60bn Bauchi – N156.05bn Niger – N142.67bn Cross River – N137.36bn Edo – N91.18bn

10 States with lowest domestic debt (Q4 2025)

Jigawa – N1.60bn Ondo – N8.42bn Anambra – N11.55bn Ebonyi – N13.48bn Katsina – N14.11bn Kebbi – N14.71bn Nasarawa – N26.41bn Kogi – N27.95bn Sokoto – N47.39bn Abia – N48.41bn

Debt service in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government spent N8.93 trillion on debt servicing, an equivalent of $6.2 billion, in 9 months.

The record represents 61% of the N14.55 trillion revenue generated in the review period.

The report showed that debt servicing costs were N2.26 trillion in the first quarter, N3.77 trillion in the second, and N2.89 trillion in Q3.

Source: Legit.ng