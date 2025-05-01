New bride and socialite, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala’s traditional wedding dress has been recreated by a fan

A video made the rounds online of a lady who made her own version of the first dress Priscy wore to get traditionally married to Juma Jux

The outcome of the dress on the fan triggered a series of reactions from Nigerians as they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy’s traditional wedding dress, has been recreated by a lady on social media.

Recall that on April 17, 2025, Lagos was shut down over Priscilla’s traditional wedding ceremony to her Tanzanian singer boo, Juma Jux. One of the highlights from the event was the first outfit worn by the bride.

Priscy rocked a blue and red beaded dress with a ‘fish tail’ styled design at the bottom of the attire. This outfit seemed to have inspired many fashion lovers on social media, and one of them finally made the bold move to recreate it.

Nigerians react as lady recreates Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding dress. Photos: @its.priscy, @roffex_glam / TT

In a trending video, a woman was seen rocking a dress made in the same colours and style as Priscy’s traditional wedding outfit, down to the ‘fish tail’ design at the bottom of the outfit.

However, while Juma Jux’s wife’s outfit was made from asooke material, the fan seemed to have sewn hers with a glossy satin fabric. This didn’t seem to disturb her as she was seen proudly flaunting her recreation online.

See the video below:

Reactions as lady recreates Priscy’s traditional wedding dress

As expected, the video of the lady who recreated Priscilla Ojo’s traditional wedding dress went viral on social media and it sparked a series of interesting comments from Nigerians. Many of them were not pleased with the outcome and they made their feelings known:

1stladyijay said:

“E good for your eye? Talk true.”

Fabrics_in_patterns said:

“You tried by making an attempt, but truth be told, it's not all styles you recreate🙌.”

Im_aduragbemi wrote:

“Kini gbogbo eleyi? Una no dey shame? Is this outfit beautiful in your mind,body and soul?”

Adiah_usen said:

“God abeg ooooo. What in the unwanted decoration is this na 😂😂.”

Foodshopabuja said:

“You just carry money wey you suppose take cook soup and stew take buy material waste am😮.”

Virgo7styles said:

“This one na JP 1999😂.”

Shes__precious__ said:

“The stylist tried because it’s obvious the quality of the material is lesser but she still gave it her best 👏.”

Q_meenahh wrote:

“No be everything una suppose dey recreate o wetin be this😂.”

Cottonedgerealty said:

“As long as she's happy.”

Victoiree747 said:

“Same just not a very good material and body type but everything isn't for copying.”

Priscy Ojo's fashion designer vows to sue copycats

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo’s fashion designer, Lasosa, sounded a note of warning to tailors on social media.

Priscy and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, had debuted their second look for their pre-wedding shoot out of the five outfits they planned to unveil ahead of their wedding on April 17. They rocked matching beige and brown attire with flowery motifs around their bodices, and their coordinated look left many fans in awe.

However, the designer of Priscy's outfit, Lasosa, explained that she would not appreciate her style being copied by other designers and she threatened to sue people who copy her.

