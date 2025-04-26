Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s wedding to her Tanzanian husband Juma Jux was a gathering of notable celebrities and personalities

From top political figures like Osun state governor Ademole Adeleke, to Juju icon Ebenezer Obey, East African superstar Diamond Platnumz, the event was flooded with figures of influence

However, industry stars were also conspicuously absent from the gathering as Legit.ng brings them to light

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux, were married during the Easter weekend in a traditional Yoruba wedding and a white wedding.

Both the guests and the internet were treated to the beauty and splendour of the lavish wedding ceremony.

Nigerians celebrities who were absent at JP 2025. Credit: @yuledochie, @its.priscy, @davido

Source: Instagram

However, despite the presence of some of the country’s top celebrities, fans, and netizens were observant of some faces, many thought would be present during the grand occasion.

Here is a list of popular figures that were conspicuously missing from Priscilla and Juma Jux’s wedding.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

As governor of the state hosting such a star-studded wedding, people expected Sanwo-Olu's presence to show love and support.

With the presence of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, it begs the question, why didn’t Babajide Sanwo-Olu make him available for the VIP wedding event.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele

The colleague of the bride’s mum, Funke Akindele, was also absent at the regal wedding celebration.

Although she publicly celebrated the newlyweds on her Instagram, and expressed gratitude to Iyabo Ojo for the opportunity to participate in the important occasion.

Many wondered why the renowned filmmaker didn’t make it to the wedding occasion, considering her appearance during Iyabo Ojo’s Labake Olododo’s movie premiere.

Moments from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's white wedding in Lagos. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Afrobeats star Davido

The Nigerian music star, known to be a close associate of the Nollywood actress, was also absent from her daughter’s wedding ceremony.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Iyabo Ojo and Priscillia Ojo graced Davido’s traditional wedding to his longtime girlfriend Chioma.

Many expected him to return the favour, but, from the look of things, the Afrobeats artist was working on his new album 5ive and was outside the country during the JP 2025 ceremony.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

Regina Daniels was another younger colleague of Iyabo Ojo and was rumoured to have a close relationship with the newest bride, Priscilla Ojo.

So it came as a shock to many when Regina Daniels didn’t make it to the event’s venue.

However legit.ng recalls reporting that the billionaire's wife shared a congratulatory message to Priscilla and Juma Jux on Instagram, which later resulted in massive backlash online.

The young actress praised the bride in a moving post. While some followers appreciated the sentiment, the post elicited mixed reactions online. In the comments area, many accused Daniels of hypocrisy and expressed regret towards her for marrying an older man.

Nollywood filmmaker Yul Edochie

Another who many assumed was going to be present at the wedding ceremony was renowned actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Known for his prominence in the Nollywood sector, it was expected that he could have been one of the notable guests at a renowned love affair.

Legit.ng reports that the actor’s estranged wife, May Edochie, and their daughter, Danielle, looked gorgeous in their aseobi outfits as they unread up for JP 2025.

The businessman shared pictures of the wedding occasion as she celebrated the newlyweds. However, a number of Internet critics took it out on Yul and Judy for not being invited.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng