The family of slain corps member Abdulsamad Jamiu has rejected the Nigerian Army’s claim that he died in crossfire

They said evidence at the scene, including bullet trajectory and damage to the door, contradicted the military’s version of events

The family called for an independent investigation and alleged that soldiers later admitted the shooting was a mistake

Family members of slain National Youth Service Corps member Abdulsamad Jamiu have challenged the account given by the Nigerian Army and insisted he was killed inside his room during a late-night operation in Abuja.

They rejected claims that the young man died in a crossfire during a response to an alleged robbery incident in Dei Dei, describing the official version as inaccurate and inconsistent with what they said occurred at the scene.

Abdulsamad Jamiu was a serving NYSC member killed during a military operation in Abuja. Photo: FB/HQArmy

Source: Facebook

Family disputes army crossfire narrative

According to the family as reported by Daily Trust, the incident happened around 2am when soldiers entered Shagari Estate. They said Jamiu was alone in his room when a shot was fired from outside, passing through the door and hitting him in the head.

“He was shot in his room,” the family said.

They added that the direction of the bullet and the damage to the door contradict the suggestion of an exchange of gunfire.

The Nigerian Army had earlier stated that troops from the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group came under attack from fleeing robbers and that Jamiu was caught in the crossfire.

The family dismissed that explanation, saying there was no evidence of any armed confrontation.

Family members spoke out against the Nigerian Army’s account of the incident. Photo: FB/HQArmy

Source: Facebook

Family rejects army crossfire killing claim

Relatives also questioned the claim that a robbery took place in the area. They said no such incident was reported by residents that night.

They further alleged that soldiers entered the compound by scaling the fence and pointed to damaged barbed wire on the fence as proof. The main gate remained closed throughout, they asserted.

“The shot was fired from outside the room, through a closed door,” the family stated.

They said Jamiu’s sister was in the house at the time and came out after hearing the gunshot. According to their account, soldiers instructed her to remain calm and step outside.

Neighbours who gathered at the scene later contacted members of a local vigilance group. The family alleged that some of those responders were asked by soldiers to clean bloodstains, raising concerns about the handling of potential evidence.

Calls for independent investigation intensify

In a more serious claim as reported by Daily Trust, the family said some soldiers admitted the shooting was a mistake and acknowledged that an innocent person had been killed.

They said this admission was made in the presence of a Divisional Police Officer and documented in writing.

They argued that such details undermine the military’s earlier statement and strengthen the case for accountability.

The family has called for an independent investigation outside military control and demanded that those involved be identified and prosecuted.

They also asked for a withdrawal of the initial statement and a formal apology.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng