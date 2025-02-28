Preparations are in top gear for the Nigerian wedding of influencer Priscilla Ojo after she did her Tanzanian traditional marriage some weeks ago

She sent out invites to her friends asking them to be her bridesmaids and she noted that she would hold a party to that effect

However, her bestie Enioluwa Adeoluwa's name was not included and it caused him to react in a playfully aggressive manner

Influencer Priscilla 'Priscy' Ojo has sent invites to her friends informing them that they would be her bridesmaids for her Nigerian wedding coming up in April 2025.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa reacts after Priscy Ojo excludes his name from her bridesmaid's invite. Image credit: @juma_jux, @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

She shared the invites on her Instagram stories and noted that she has a guy and wants her friends to stand in as her bridesmaids on her special day.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa reacts to Priscilla's bridesmaids list

Media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa noted that he checked through Priscy's Snapchat and noticed that his name was not among the bridesmaids.

He was visibly angry as he complained that his bestie left him out of the list, adding that his enemies would laugh at him. In her response, Priscy asked him if he would wear 'gele' and a dress on her wedding day.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa speaks up as Priscilla Ojo announces her bridesmaids' list. Image credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

23-year-old Priscilla is the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo. She got married to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in his country some weeks ago.

It is expected that the Nigerian version of their wedding will be glamorous and star-studded considering how supportive and popular the bride's mother is.

Priscilla Ojo gives her friends invites to be her bridesmaids. Image credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Watch Enioluwa's video below:

Reactions as Priscilla Ojo announces her bridesmaids

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Priscy Ojo ignored Enioluwa Adeoluwa's name from her bridesmaids' list below:

@its.priscy commented:

"ENI DO YOU WANT TO TIE GELE??? IF YES?? Then you must wear a dress too."

@adiatoke stated:

"I was looking forward to this … don’t worry Eni we dey your back. They robbed you but like pri pri said… will you tie gele?

@helmaqueen1 noted:

"Na to beg her husband to add you to his men but as a bridesmaid."

@azeezah_h stated:

"Justice for Eni oohh! This is unacceptable."

@omo_wumhi commented:

"But why will she do that now, All shades of wrong, did you give Eni gele and he said he cannot tie it ni."

@juxpriscyplus stated:

"Go and ask Bimbo Ademoye and Kunle Remi, how they were able to sort Bimbo into the Groom's men's side."

@phebe_writes noted:

"Don't take it! Fight for your right!"

@progressofficial_ said:

"We Stand with You Eni."

@bibbyscakes stated:

"We no go gree ooo, Eni for chief bridesmaid o."

Enioluwa pens emotional note as Priscy weds

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enioluwa had gushed over his friendship with Priscilla Ojo after the latter's marriage to Juma Jux.

In a post, he shared the fun moment they both had and how she shared the news about her finding love.

Fans were amazed to read the emotional tribute he wrote, as many reacted to how they handled their relationship.

Source: Legit.ng