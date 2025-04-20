Priscilla Ojo’s white wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings in the history of social media

The emotional moment when she walked down the aisle got many teary, including her best friend, Enioluwa, who could not help but burst into tears

However, the epic moment has also become a topic of conversation on social media as men react to his relationship with the bride

Nigerian men on X (formerly known as Twitter) do not seem to subscribe to the school of thought that a male and female can establish a platonic friendship.

This is the case between Priscilla Ojo and her male best friend, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, who have had quite a solid relationship over the years.

Fans divide over Enioluwa's tears at Priscilla's white wedding. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

While many thought they were romantically involved, the duo have proven beyond reasonable doubt that it’s all friendship.

A video of Priscilla Ojo’s white wedding evoked emotions online, as Enioluwa was spotted shedding uncontrollable tears as he watched his friend’s priceless moment.

Enny's mother attempted to console him, but he just could not hold in his emotions, as tears rolled down his eyes.

This development spurred an online debate between Nigerian men who insisted they could never let their wives have a male best friend.

Here is a video:

Watch another video here:

Mixed reactions trail Enioluwa's crying clip at JP2025

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@derma_essentials said:

"Dear poster if you did not grow up in love or have experienced genuine love from a friend I am sorry I cannot help you. May God heal you and send you pure love from friends and strangers 🙏🏼. Amen."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"The best besties are always the opposite sex! Iono why 😆."

@officialsarahmartins said:

"Damaged people will always have something to say because they’re yet to experience genuine love 💕."

@aketefia said:

"That’s your business if every girl you dates are wayward and you can’t trust them to have a male best friend, funny enough one of my best friends is a lady."

@omofolakemioni said:

"Are we forgetting they’ll go from living in the same country to living in different countries?"

@chasebeatzz said:

"A best friend crying at a wedding isn’t a red flag, it’s a sign of real love, loyalty, and shared memories. Some of you clearly haven’t experienced that kind of bond, and it shows."

@callme_ade_nike said:

"There's nothing wrong with Eni crying, their friendship is beautiful and unique. You guys need to relax and stop this nonsense analysis."

@car_matters_abuja said:

"Over do, what’s is it for?"

@ble_ssing_sunday said:

"Just give him food he’ll smile"

@big_mns said:

"Shabiii since this wedding, everybody is cool with Eni having female bestie, after this wedding, I no wan hear say na red flag oo."

