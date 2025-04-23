Egungun has gathered so much attention from a recent interview that he just posted on social media

The media personality had a session with an effeminate man who identified himself as a make-up artist and pastor

The video quickly made the rounds on social media and caught the attention of many internet users who shared their reservations

Nigerians were in shock to see the brand of people Egungun has been interviewing lately, and the latest one made the rounds.

The media personality shared a post of his interview with a 40-year-old effeminate man. The man, who failed to mention his name, introduced himself as a voice-over artist, a makeup artist, and a pastor, who also attends Chris Oyakilome’s church.

Egungun interview's effeminate man who claims to be a pastor. Credit: @_egungun

Source: Instagram

He stated that he lives in Ajah, in a house made of wood. According to him, he is the unluckiest man in Nigeria, and also the one celebrities must meet before they become famous.

Further speaking, the 40-year-old mentioned being classmates with Wande Coal in secondary school and added that the singer’s mum was their home economics teacher back then.

His mannerisms, confidence, and voice were the highlight of the interview, leading fans to share their candid opinions about him.

Watch the video here:

Egungun of Lagos Says His Chef Has 2 Degrees

According to a recent update by Legit.ng, Nigerian content creator, Egungun of Lagos spoke about how he didn’t graduate from the university.

In an interview with Daddy Freeze, the video creator said that his staff are graduates and his chef has two degrees.

Egungun’s disclosure about education and success was met with mixed reactions from several Nigerians.

Reactions as Egungun interview's effeminate pastor

Read some reactions below:

@wendy_adammaaaaa said:

"Ahhh 40years keh??? Still acting like a yabaleft patient."

@ambassadorpatattang_ said:

"I like the guy wetin be him handle Biko 😊 I want to be famous."

@michael._u said:

"Una dey see evil spirit manifestation, you think say na cruise.😄."

@eniolajolade said:

"Una sure say the egungun himself no be osiwin with his fellow osinwin's."

@kaderafoods said:

"At 41 you are behaving like indomie inside pot."

@mrfunny1_ said:

"I de find pikin I de find pikin abeg specify o."

@wallpaperplace said:

"We have fools at 40, this one na Native goat 🐐 at 40."

@omoajala_ said:

"All I see here is a man with many talents, but Nigerians only see his sexuality here!"

@bigscopii said:

"So this kind thing make sense for una eyes abi? Una younger brothers go watch this kind thing and you go happy abi?"

@mamame_nani said:

"Wow but he’s so talented tho."

@ginapkinz said:

"Gotta give him A1 for the gene 🧬 damnnnn n*gga looking gen z 24!!!"

@okekecynthia_ said:

"See Person wey God give voice talent… Devil come for night come d€stroy am😂."

