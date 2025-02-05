Nigerian content creator, Egungun of Lagos, has spoken about how he didn’t graduate from the university

In an interview with Daddy Freeze, the video creator said that his staff are graduates and his chef has two degrees

Egungun’s disclosure about education and success was met with mixed reactions from several Nigerians

Nigerian social media star, Kuye Adegoke aka Egungun of Lagos, has said that most of his staff are graduates with 2:1 degrees.

Just recently, Egungun had a quick chat with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, and he spoke about how education does not determine a person’s success.

Nigerians react as Egungun says his chef has 2 degrees. Photos: @_egungun

Source: Instagram

In the video which was shared on Freeze’s Instagram page, the on-air-personality asked Egungun if his employees went to school and the video creator affirmed it, saying that he and his chef went to the University of Lagos together, he has two degrees and graduated with a 2:1.

In Egungun’s words:

“School cannot guarantee your success in life. I have a chef, he’s a nutritionist, we studied biology in Unilag together, he has two degrees. He’s a nutritionist and he’s a dietician.”

Speaking further, Egungun added that most of his staff members are graduates including his personal assistant and videographer who both finished with 2:1 degrees.

He said:

“I have five staff, my PA is also a graduate, my videographer is also a graduate.”

See the video here:

Reactions as Egungun says his chef has 2 degrees

Egungun’s claim about his chef having two degrees and how most of his staff members are educated was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians seeing as the video creator did not graduate from the university.

Read what some of them had to say about it:

Dnaawardscanada said:

“This Life no just balance.. Imagine a graduate working for a content creator with just IT'S MASSIVE BABY content 😂 To make it in life just be creative and be fearless.”

Bucknor_blaq said:

“No let this video motivate you oooooooo. Go school ooooooo 😂.”

Papi_tega02 said:

“But trust me he will still send his children to the best schools, this life na really wa.”

Dr.atm wrote:

“Nobody said school was a scam y’all , @_egungun did not say it in this particular video and @daddyfreeze didn’t say it either. The bone of contention is that. , SCHOOL DOESN’T GUARANTEE YOUR SUCCESS IN LIFE . If you disagree, come to the Uk. You, your degree , your masters and your PHD will end up at care homes , support centres or warehouses.”

Afrogreennig said:

“Sch no be scam ooo, staff not staffs.”

Mceasyboy wrote:

“You employed your schoolmate as your chef 👩‍🍳, and it sits down well with you, knowing well how much underpaid chef job can be in nigeria 🇳🇬, anyways, what do i know self 😉.”

Christianefemena wrote:

“Na graduate u con dy use so house boys.”

Kingsleycrowngreg wrote:

“Which kind question be all of these?”

Confidence_musa27 said:

“Wait I want to understand he is a nutritionist what is wrong with he working for a content creator??”

Mr Hyenana slams Nigerians dragging Egungun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a social media influencer, Mr Hyenana, had advised content creator Egungun after his private video went viral.

The event host said that some Nigerians are hypocrites and love to judge others despite being guilty of what Egungun did.

He encouraged Egungun to be strong and also advised him on what to do as he blasted those criticising him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng