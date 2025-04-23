The wedding of Kene and her groom has been the talk of town as the couple reportedly shut down Anambra

There were several highlights, but one that stood out was the groom’s grand entrance with a lion head on his shoulder

His phenomenal move earned him the respect of social media in-laws as they rained praises on him

We thought we had seen it all with Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding, JP2025, but social media users are now focused elsewhere.

On Monday, April 21, 2025, bride and groom Ugo and Kene shut down Anambra with their talk-of-the-town wedding. It has been whispered that both bride and groom are children of billionaire businessmen from the East.

Netizens react as groom storms wedding reception with lion head. Credit: @kenesgloww

Source: Instagram

The bride, Kene, was carried into her wedding hall in a golden chair, and that was not all. Her man, Ugo, strutted into his wedding with the head of a lion on his left shoulder, signifying power, dominance, and strength.

Ugo’s grand entrance has not stopped making the rounds on social media, as fans are beginning to call him the real-life Odogwu Paranran.

It is also worthy of mention that the bride’s father reportedly built that 7,000-capacity hall just for his daughter’s lavish wedding.

There have also been pictures of influencers, Frances Theodore and Diane Eneje, who attended JP2025 at the billionaire wedding as the bride, Kene's friends.

Watch groom's entrance here:

Here is a video of the bride's father, an oil magnate, Obi Jackson:

Groom's entrance spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reaction gathered from the trending video below:

@ysabel_avril said:

"If na me shame no go let me gree my husband wear this lion maybe na why I never get husband 😂."

@jennie_fine said:

"I love an intentional and flamboyant groom also. The day is also the groom's day, not just for the bride."

@ada.obodoyibo said:

"HEAR ME OUT!!! …I would have been singing praises to his ears,hyping him all up while someone playing the flute will be by my side doing his thing. Let everyone know that,That’s my Husband walking in👹👑."

@d_originallove said:

"Now this is how my husband should walk in !!!!!!!! 😍😍😍 i love !!!"

@fatoushclothing said:

"Fashion and Culture on a Different level."

@for2uneb said:

"I love this!!! I ll rather an Igbo groom wears this than Agbada.. tell me why you have agbada on your traditional wedding? No more traditional clothing for Igbos?"

Fans react as Kene's husband walked into wedding hall with Lion head. Credit: @kenesgloww

Source: Instagram

@pocketwisecollections said:

"Congratulations Ugo,your home is blessed.'

@naagaebenilemnaga said:

"My kind of drama😆. Real life Odogwu, take note biko."

@diinma__o said:

"You will know the difference between Igbo and Yoruba wedding."

@mhiz_sweetie said:

"Word of affirmation no dey really serve women. Swing into actions and watch her become all you ever pray for."

Priscy and Juma Jux storm white wedding venue

Legit.ng previously reported that what after what seemed like forever, JP2025 couple, Priscy and Juma Jux have finally arrived at their white wedding venue.

A video made the rounds online of the celebrity couple in their lovely outfits as they checked each other out on their big day.

Priscy’s bridesmaids also flaunted their matching green outfits for the white wedding and netizens reacted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng