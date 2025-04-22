Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana left social media abuzz after he shared important information online

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that fans guessed who Obi’s next of kin is during one of the preparations for his 50th birthday

In a new post, the billionaire businessman confirmed speculations as he named who his next of kin is and shared a picture

Finally, the wait is over as Nigerians get the answer to a question that has been lingering for a while.

Nigerian billionaire Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, shared an online post in which he revealed private information about his family.

Billionaire Obi Cubana shares a photo of his next of kin. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The father-of-five, who recently trended for celebrating his 50th birthday, finally posted about his next of kin.

In the new post, he shared a photo of himself with his son, Alex, who he called his next of kin. Apparently, his eldest son, Chidi had posted a video where he joked about being the next of kin.

See the video here:

The post resulted in several reactions from online users, who commented their hot takes about the development.

Obi wrote in the caption:

"Ancient and Modern, eyes 👀 on the ball! @dtwalx aka Next-of-kin!🤣🥰."

See the post below:

Obi Cubana's son's dances

Recall, Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana had a series of mini celebrations at his home prior to his 50th birthday.

A new video showing his eldest son, Alex, bursting some dance moves ignited reactions from Nigerians.

The comments flying across social media suggested reasons for the young chap’s excitement, which is now trending online.

Obi Cubana's post about his next of kin ignites reactions

Read some reactions online:

@iam_jd.king said:

"Na So Brotherhood Hatred Dey Start💯There’s No Point Debunking✌️."

@realeniolammy said:

"I wonder how d other child would feel now😔it’s obvious he was just catching cruise on TikTok and it’s a new trend."

@boshbaby said:

"How will that child feel now, there was a post where you called them next of kin, that was enough."

Billionaire Obi Cubana shares a photo of his next of kin. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

@donmoremoney.fx said:

"This is really petty."

@charming_ebony said:

"The boy said he is d NEXT OF KIN y vibing on TikTok. Did he call OBI’s name as d father? Or doesn’t he have a father too? So where is d debunking and ds unnecessary shenanigans coming from? 😢."

@ieonuoha said:

"Sir you wouldn't have made this post, you would have just told chidi to delete that video then you correct him not do such kind video next time. Now those who do not know that he's adopted now know about it. It's well."

@ceo_onyi said:

"Glad you set the records straight, na from clap crase dey start. Somethings shouldn't be joked about before person begin dey swear to God. Caution should be the word."

@tosinadegoke87 said:

"Omo he just debunked it but ko necessary wahala."

@warmliving_25 said:

"I'm very sure this was the idea of obi Cubana's wife cause naturally, no igbo woman would seat and watch a non biological son become thr next of kin over her own legitimate son. Even if she's quiet about it. Her friend's will pressure her to do something about it... I'm 100% obi Cubana didn't post this himself but he approved it for peace to reign."

@ieonuoha said:

"Sir you wouldn't have made this post, you would have just told chidi to delete that video then you correct him not do such kind video next time."

Obi Cubana allegedly gifts wife N50m for b’day

As per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Obi Cubana marked his wife's birthday in a grand way and video from the ceremony surfaced online.

In the clip, the businessman, and his wife were having a great time while guests were busy with eating.

The amount Obi Cubana allegedly gave his wife as birthday gift trended and fans couldn't keep calm about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng