Content creator Egungun has shared videos of him in Dubia where he recently visited an animal shelter

Egungun also shared a short clip of him with some lions in a cage as sat confidently in their midst without fear

Egungun's video with the lions has gone viral with some Nigerians comparing him to Daniel in the Bible

Popular social media personality and content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, has stirred reactions online with a video of him with some lions.

Egungun, who is currently in Dubai, shared a fun video showing the moment he visited Albuqaish Jungle, a private zoo in the Middle East country.

The highlight of his visit to the zoo was the moment Egungun shared a video of him with some lions in a cage while some people stood outside watching.

A clip showed the moment one of the lions approached Egungun who sat without fear of being harmed.

In a caption, Egungun revealed a male lion in the video was 27 months old.

"Meet the 2 7 month old male lion in @albuqaish.jungle2," Egungun wrote.

Watch video of Egungun with lions in Dubai below:

What Nigerians are saying about Egungun's video

While several netizens expressed concerns for Egungun, others compared the content creator to Daniel in the Bible who was thrown into the lions then by King Darius.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

motell___ said:

"Is your boy egungu of Lagos and I’m live with “Mufasaaaaa”

danielinniel reacted:

"When you turn Daniel."

vikesh_cutz said:

"You know when you got no money you will not think any of this but when you got money 💴 you will start risking your life."

gele_daddy reacted:

"If a 7moth old lion can roar like that ! Imagine a 5years old musafa!"

kaptainjeff_ commented:

"Daniel (Egungun of Lagos) in the Lion’s den."

alert_jnr reacted:

"E fit reach my turn now ,, make them say na devils hand work ,, say this lion never bite someone before."

isegunjohnson said:

"Ordinary *do 360 for the camera* u no fit tell lion…..u no sabi dis work jor."

dkokopee commented:

"Egungun you dey take risk ooo, you no dey respect your village people oo."

ephriam_luxuryhomes said:

"They feed this lions well over there ...come Nigeria zoo come sit like this...them no really born like that well make you try am."

