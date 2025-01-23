Nigerian media personality, Egungun, recently interviewed his colleague, Lucky Udu, to the joy of fans

Following the drama between Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama, Hellen, Lucky Udu spoke about how things unravelled

Netizens reacted to what Lucky Udu had to say for himself amid the backlash he received for his involvement

Nigerian media personality Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, has interviewed media personality Lucky Udu about the online drama between socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati.

In the video, Egungun asked about the claim that he wanted to sleep with Hellen.

Netizens react as Egungun interviews Lucky Udu about Cubana Chiefpriest alleged baby mama drama. Photos: @_egungun, @hellen_ati

Lucky Udu said it was entirely false and that he is not the kind of person to do that, especially because Burna Boy personally told him to reach out to the single mum.

In his words:

“That’s not true, that’s entirely false. When you look at me, do you think I would be that kind of guy, after Burna Boy had publicly said ‘Lucky look for this lady for me’ then I will start asking her for something like that? That is beneath me honestly.”

Lucky Udu explained that he posted his WhatsApp conversation with Hellen Ati on social media to clarify what actually happened between them. The video creator said that Burna Boy advised him to share his side of the story on social media.

According to Lucky Udu, Burna went out of his way and spent a lot of money to give Hellen Ati a second chance but things did not go as planned.

In his words:

“I needed to clarify. When the whole thing happened, I was not so happy about it, so Burna Boy said I needed to come out to let people know exactly what happened and it was really disappointing. Burna Boy went out of his way, spent a lot of money just to bring this lady, he wanted to give her a second chance which was even my priority. It was just quite unfortunate that it ended the way it ended because people were whispering into her ears, they felt.”

Hellen really ruined things - Lucky Udu

Speaking further during the interview, Lucky Udu said he still feels hurt about Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama’s situation ending because she ruined things for herself.

The content creator told Egungun his biggest pain is the innocent child who would not get all of the benefits Burna Boy planned for him.

He said:

“She really ruined things for herself and it’s really really sad. I don’t even follow her, I blocked her. Anytime I see her videos, I just feel this hurt in my heart and pain. The pain is not even for the lady but for the little child. At the end of the day, the mother has clearly ruined things for that innocent boy because I know that with what Burna Boy planned, that boy was never in his life going to suffer again.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Egungun interviews Lucky Udu

Egungun’s interview with Lucky Udu raised some comments from social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it:

_thatjudith22 said:

“The first man to interview Lucky Udu 👏.”

Ijoba_dollarz wrote:

“😂😂😂😂😂 Make una no remember this guy ooo 😂.”

Investo_r_pounds said:

“How many of you remember this guy?😂”

Blaq4324 said:

“Interviewer don Interview Interviewer 😂😂😂.”

_tawaab said:

“@_egungun don jam his own interviewer😂.”

Queendebbie867 wrote:

“Thanks Egungun and Lucky for making me laugh I really needed it 👏.”

Sheyi_claws001 said:

“Poverty activist ke 😂💔.”

George2funny said:

“Who Dey interview who ?😂”

Rich_weezlin said:

“Make geh geh no see this video oh😂😂😂😂😂.”

Tavijo01 wrote:

“If you see lucky udu for dream Watin e mean?”

Swt__dina said:

“Perplexed means confused.”

Oba.finest said:

“Lucky why you block me.”

Popstarvindicate wrote:

“Wait!! Did lucky just say he’s a poverty activist?? 😂😂😂😂😂”

Anelia_williams said:

“This lucky udu must be a calm and reserve guy.”

Larrypro__ said:

“Him don cast himself poverty activist. Please run when you see lucky udu. When Geh geh talk am we think say na play 😂.”

@SifonUdofia wrote:

“Lucky udu is very intelligent.”

Lawyer speaks on Burna Boy assisting Hellen

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has been highly appreciated for being a man of his word.

Nigerian law firm DPA Organisation stated that Burna was serious about catering for Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama and son.

The musician previously declared that he would assist the young woman after a video of her lamenting the situation surfaced.

