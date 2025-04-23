Singer Davido tackles critics after dropping his fifth studio album, says their hate is fuelling his success

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, set tongues wagging on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, with his new tweet.

The singer who just dropped his fifth studio album, 5ive, lashed out at his perceived critics.

The award-winning singer, in a post shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, seemed to suggest that the backlash and criticism he constantly receives have been working in his favour.

Singer Davido called out his critics on Wednesday saying their abuse is good for him. Photos: @davido/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Davido tweeted,

"Make una Dey abuse me Dey go… e Dey work.

The tweet, though brief, has sparked massive reactions online, with many of his fans and industry watchers interpreting it as a confident clapback to doubters who often question his talent, influence, or relevance.

See the tweet:

Legit.ng reported that the singer opened up his friendship with Hushpuppi, Nigerian socialite and convicted felon, whose real name is Ramon Abbas Hushpuppi.

The socialite was arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and was extradited to America, where he was sentenced to federal prison in 2022.

In a recent interview on the Bagfuel podcast, the afrobeats singer said Hushpuppi is his friend, but he never really knew what he was into, which got him arrested.

The singer who said he was still in contact with the socialite revealed he was going to be released.

Netizens react to Davido's tweet

Following Davido’s bold tweet, reactions have been pouring in, particularly from fans of Wizkid and Burna Boy, who wasted no time airing their views online.

See how fans reacted:

@YKoluwaseun9 wrote:

"Omo, I don give up on your matter, but first comot that rubbísh you upload on Spotify."

@streetupdate24_ said:

"Why you go tweet this kind thing???? As a celebrity this is not proper for your brand."

@IamChukwuemeka tweeted:

"You’re setting yourself up. No one abuses Wizkid like that."

@mr_adebayo55 commented:

"Be like say you don dey take notes from Burna Boy. I like this your new energy but wetin be the meaning of 5ive?"

@OPE97yemi added:

"Everyone working in music industry for profit when they believe in themselves and what they bring to the audience. Reverse is the case for you. Ise la ri, A gu feere mu. Berry Jhay album sweet pass your 5ive, forget about the online Paparazzi."

@UtdGotham said:

"It's not about 'e dey work,' it's about 'for how long e go work'? The trash album can't have longevity."

Some opposing fans came for Davido over his bold tweet. Photos: @davido/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Davido celebrates wife at album listening party

Davido wowed the crowd at his 5IVE album listening party in Atlanta, US, recently.

As he wrapped up his performance, he gave a sweet shout-out to his amazing wife and mother of twins, Chioma Avril Adeleke.

This was in anticipation of her 30th birthday, coming up on April 30, 2025. The crowd roared with excitement as Davido stepped off the stage.

Source: Legit.ng