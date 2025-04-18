Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has continued to cause a buzz on the internet

One of the numerous highlights from the star-studded occasion was the presence of Davido’s uncle and Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke

However, what stood out was when the governor got on the stage to perform a song for the couple, and it was captured on video

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, was present at the star-studded JP2025 wedding.

On April 17, 2025, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, got traditionally married to her Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux. The event commanded the presence of many important personalities, including the Osun state governor.

A series of videos made the rounds on social media of Davido’s uncle with Priscy and Juma Jux on their wedding day. In one of the clips, the young couple were seen greeting the Osun state politician.

Davido's uncle performs for Priscy and Juma Jux at JP2025. Photos: @Bellanaijaweddings, @temilolasobola

Despite being Tanzanian, Juma Jux respected the Nigerian culture by removing his cap before bowing his head while shaking Governor Adeleke. Davido’s uncle also made the couple laugh by showing them his signature dance moves.

See the video below:

Governor Adeleke performs at JP2025

Another video made the rounds online showing Governor Adeleke performing for Priscy, Juma Jux and other guests at the JP2025 wedding. The Osun state politician got on the stage and started to sing an upbeat praise song while the band played him a tune, and the couple danced to his music.

As expected, while performing, Davido’s uncle also broke out into a dance, and the couple joined him to make merry. See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Governor Adeleke performs at JP2025 wedding

The videos of Governor Ademola Adeleke at Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding as well as the clip of him performing for the young couple on stage drew the attention of many netizens. Many of them praised the Osun state politician for being a joyful man:

Boluwatifekori__ said:

“Juma is so respectful Gosh!! See the way he removed his cap to greet the governor. Priscy really won!😍😍”

Themmiepearl said:

“Jux is really soaking in the our culture, man is so respectful ! 👏”

L_aj_____ wrote:

“This man just radiates joy wherever he goes!!! 😍”

Essytee_couture said:

“Daddy don rep davido😍😂 otilo bayen🙌.”

Messis_are said:

“He didn’t just come he also performed for them… best governor 🙌🙌.”

Smartoloriejummie said:

“This kind of humility is on another level... Haa. The whole of Adeleke family sha 🔥❤️.”

Sirramos_ wrote:

“The most happy Governor in the whole world 😂.”

Lindaaustin2698 said:

“A very humble governor ❤️”

Jaiyejejeoflagos said:

“The groom and s learning our dancing steps fast ooo.”

Alaga.amuludun said:

“That my governor 👏👏👏 A governor that lives like a common man ❤️.”

Ebenezer Obey storms JP2025 wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that legendary musician Ebenezer Obey was also at Priscy and Juma Jux's traditional wedding in Lagos.

A series of videos made the rounds of the 83-year-old musician with the young couple on their big day.

