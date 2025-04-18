Nigerian socialite Soso Soberekon went all out at Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding in Lagos

A series of videos made the rounds of Soso making 100-dollar bills rain on the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo

The viral clips raised a series of comments from Nigerians who were in awe of Soso’s display at the JP2025 wedding

Nigerian socialite Soso Soberekon was one of the celebrity guests at Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding, which took place on April 17, 2025, in Lagos.

Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s 24-year-old daughter got married to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, at a star-studded wedding which took over the Nigerian social media space.

There were several highlights from the ceremony, which made their way to blogs on social media, and one of them was when Soso Soberekon made it rain dollars on the dance floor.

Videos of Soso Soberekon spraying 100-dollar bills on Iyabo Ojo causes stir. Photos: @massmediaforum / IG, Soso Soberekon / Snapchat

Source: Instagram

It is no news that even though the party was for Priscy and Juma Jux, Iyabo Ojo was the main celebrant as people praised her for being a great single mother to her two kids.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Soso Soberekon was seen appreciating Iyabo Ojo for her motherly role by spraying 100-dollar bills on her at Priscy and Juma’s wedding. In the viral clip, the socialite was with a luggage filled with bundles of 100-dollar bills before he proceeded to give them to the actress who was on the dancefloor.

Iyabo Ojo stopped her assistant from helping her collect the money and decided to collect it herself and drop it into her money bag.

See the videos below:

Reactions as Soso Soberekon makes dollar rain on Iyabo Ojo

The videos of Soso Soberekon making 100-dollar bills rain on Iyabo Ojo at her daughter Priscy's traditional wedding to Juma Jux raised a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media. Many of them were in awe of how the socialite showed love to the bride’s mum at JP2025:

_iamkimdior said:

“Abi na fake dollar? 😳😳😳”

Oluwafunmilola2021 said:

“The number of times my jaw had dropped in d last 24hrs.”

Mercyyemzy said:

“Omo! That’s massive baby 🔥.”

Uchy4luv said:

“Omo see money na 👏.”

Abicherry1 said:

“Shame to haters. God pour pepper in their faces. Congratulations to d couple 🎊💐⭐️💫💝

Well done, Iyabo Ojo. God showed up real big 🙏.”

Buckby02 said:

“Where this men for Dey see money 🙆‍♀️”

Faith.untamed said:

“Money Na water for Soso side o.”

Chroniclesofthesingletons wrote:

“Hope na good person hold our iyawo mama money, because them really spray her yesterday.”

Orefejobabawale said:

“Some one please 🙏 watch on Lizzy 😂.”

Onyinyay said:

“All money spent has been fully recovered 😍😍.”

Ollybabymo22' said:

“Lizzy head go don over hot today 😂.”

Kingderick_i said:

“Are they cleaning money through weddings and parties now? That's $100 bills in bundles.”

Daviesalexander said:

“Until @officialefcc starts doing their job, this senseless scene will not leave our society, ona Man can't afford 3 meals a day, another Man here is throwing money around like he printed it, reason Kidnapping and ritual killings is taking over our nation, how will Thiefnubu take us serious that "Ebin Kpaa waa oooo"😢. "

Femi Adebayo shares Odunlade at JP2025

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo reacted to Odunlade Adekola's outfit at the JP2025 wedding.

In a video making the rounds, Femi Adebayo was heard saying what he felt about what Odunlade was wearing to Priscy and Juma Jux's wedding.

The actor's comment about his colleague was met with mixed reactions as netizens dropped their hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng