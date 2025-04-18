Nigerian socialite and new bride, Priscy, has queried social media influencer, Papaya Ex, about her outfit to her JP2025 wedding

Priscy and Juma Jux shut down Lagos with their traditional wedding and Papaya’s outfit raised questions

The bride, Priscy questioned Papaya about this and the moment was all caught on camera, which led to fans dropping hot takes

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, has questioned Papaya Ex about what she wore to her star-studded JP2025 wedding.

On April 17, 2025, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with excitement as fans were able to virtually witness the talk of the town wedding between Priscy Ojo and Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Several highlights from the wedding included social media influencer Papaya Ex’s dress at the event. The online personality had attached Juma Jux’s face to her chest, and it sparked an uproar.

Nigerians react to video of Priscy calling out Papaya over outfit to JP2025. Photos: @papaya_ex, @its.priscy

Priscy queries Papaya about husband’s face on her chest

During the JP2025 afterparty, guests went to meet the couple to rain cash on them. One of them was Papaya. However, when the influencer approached the couple, the bride, Priscy, asked her the lingering question that had been on everybody’s minds.

Priscy wanted to know why Papaya attached her husband’s face to her chest. While smacking Papaya’s hand, she asked:

“Why did you put my husband on your chest?”

Papaya responded by apologising to Priscy and making it known that it was all love. She said:

“I’m sorry my love, you know I love you.”

Enioluwa blocks Papaya from approaching Juma Jux

Papaya then proceeded to spray bundles of cash on the couple. However, the bride’s best friend, Enioluwa, appeared to block Papaya from even getting close enough to hand the cash bundles to the groom, Juma Jux. Every time she stretched her hand to give it, Eni quickly collected it from her.

See the funny video below:

Reactions as Priscy tackles Papaya over outfit at JP2025

The video of Priscy questioning Papaya Ex about putting Juma Jux on her chest on their wedding day, as well as Enioluwa’s role in blocking the influencer from getting close to the groom, raised a lot of attention on social media. Some netizens praised Priscy for being straight with Papaya while others noticed Eni’s role in the drama that unfolded:

Kids_arena_lagos said:

“LOVE THIS PRICY, SHE SAID ENNY SHOULD COLLECT THE MONEY 😂😂😂 ENNY SELF SHARP😂.”

Eniolami51 wrote:

“No use kayamata touch our husband o😂.”

Nhaff_y said:

“Mr Mkambala go be like….Nah so una dey do for here😂.”

Mis_juls said:

“Over sabi marriage guest😂😂😂.”

Empress_pebi said:

“You’re sorry, don’t you feel embarrassed?”

Shugah_sonia said:

“I love how priscilla was straight 😂.”

Vee_vee_ahn wrote:

“I like as she call am out. Nonsense girl.”

_oyiza said:

“Priscilla had to voice out😂😂😂. So she knows what did was wrong??? Always like trending for the wrong things.”

Motun____20 said:

“Pretty mikes second😒.”

Lydiaelixir wrote:

“You all Eni is a friend indeed.”

Em_qwinteeyphar said:

“Love the way Eni Dey grab that money from her😂 he understood the assignment Priscy gave him😂🤣.”

Wunmzyadereti said:

“Priscilla na sharp babe. Spiritually aware 😂😂🔥🔥❤️❤️ find you a bestie like Eni it get why 😍.”

Catherine_xo3 said:

“Eni is not allowing her put the money in jux hand.. anytime she tries he blocks & take it 😂.”

Priscy Ojo calls out Papaya over outfit to her wedding. Photos: @papaya_ex

Ebenezer Obey attends JP2025 wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that legendary Juju singer, Ebenezer Obey attended Priscy and Juma Jux's JP2025 wedding.

A series of videos of the 83-year-old singer with the young couple on their big day went viral, and netizens reacted.

