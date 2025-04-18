Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke lit up the stage at the wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux as he thrilled guests with a live performance

The glamorous event, held in Lagos, was attended by top celebrities, including Toyin Abraham and Chioma “Good Hair”

The couple’s romantic journey - from a proposal in Tanzania to their star-studded Lagos celebration - captivated fans across Africa.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, turned heads and lit up the stage at the glamorous wedding ceremony of Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, and Tanzanian music sensation Juma Jux.

The colourful event, held at the upscale Five Palms venue in Oniru, Lagos, on Saturday, drew an elite crowd of celebrities and dignitaries - but it was Adeleke’s performance that had guests buzzing.

A number of top Nigerian actors and actresses graced the lavish wedding in Lagos. Image: IG/@priscilia

Adeleke dazzles cheering crowd

Known for his infectious charisma and vibrant personality, Governor Adeleke was seen in several trending videos singing and dancing with the newlyweds.

At one point, he took the microphone and serenaded the couple with a live performance, drawing cheers and applause from guests who captured the moment on their phones.

His appearance, though informal, became one of the night’s most memorable highlights.

Admirers drool at opulence displayed at wedding

The union between Priscilla and Juma Jux has attracted attention both in Nigeria and across East Africa, not only for its celebrity connections but also for its romantic build-up.

The couple’s love story reportedly began in private and matured with a wedding introduction held in Tanzania. A dreamy proposal followed, complete with a sparkling engagement ring, before culminating in a civil wedding ceremony witnessed by close friends and industry insiders.

Attendees at the Lagos celebration included some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names, such as actress Toyin Abraham and media entrepreneur Chioma “Good Hair,” Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Taooma, The Cute Abiola, Ibrahim Chatta, among others.

The event was a fusion of glamour, cultural elegance, and star power, reflecting both families' high profiles in the public eye.

While their marriage has only just begun, the couple has already made bold statements about their commitment. In a joint declaration shared online, Priscilla and Juma described their relationship as “two hearts united as one soul, on a mission to forever.”

