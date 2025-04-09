Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, recently visited the Ooni of Ife to invite him to the JP2025 wedding

Recall that the movie star’s daughter, Priscy and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, are getting set to hold their traditional wedding in Lagos

The video of Iyabo Ojo and Priscy inviting the Ooni of Ife to the wedding raised mixed feelings among Nigerians

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscy, recently visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

It is no news that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, is getting set to traditionally wed her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, in Lagos, on April 17, 2025, and the event has become a talk of the town.

Ahead of the big event, Iyabo Ojo accompanied Priscy to give the Ooni of Ife their wedding invitation card.

Nigerians react to video as Iyabo Ojo invites Ooni of Ife to Priscy and Juma Jux's wedding. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

In the video, which was posted on the actress’ Instagram page, the Yoruba monarch was seated on a plush cushioned chair as Priscy knelt before him as he checked out the contents of the invitation box.

Iyabo Ojo also knelt close to her daughter and the Ooni while their friend, Chioma Goodhair sat nearby as she observed the exchange.

Iyabo Ojo accompanied the video with a caption explaining that her daughter, Priscy’s wedding to Juma Jux had the royal endorsement of the Ooni of Ife. She wrote:

"When the Revered Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, @ooniadimulaife the Royal father of the day, lends his Royal Endorsement to your Wedding, know that your Marriage is truly Blessed! Long live our King 🙏

Mixed reactions as Iyabo Ojo invites Ooni of Ife to Priscy’s wedding

The video of Iyabo Ojo inviting the Ooni of Ife to Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them appreciated the gesture, others had issues with it:

Ellelorita said:

“As someone that always shows up for people, May God show up for her through people😍👏.”

Slamhitfactory said:

“Nah everywhere this Ooni day go???”

Altine_tintinpro said:

“Wetin Chioma Dey find there??”

Feferetti said:

“OONI MUST RESPECT HIS THRONE AND KNOW HE'S THE LEADER OF YORUBA'S AND STOP DISGRACING YORUBA RACE ATTENDING PARTIES LIKE THESE! Ooni of Ife should learn how to carry himself with class like oba of benin and olu of Warri.”

Iamdrrommel wrote:

“The wedding go choke ❤️❤️ Kabiyesi oo 🙌🏽.”

Mamarrazzii said:

“Queen Mother with correct doings!😍🙌.”

Celebrityyy_nurse wrote:

“My cheeks Dey pain me I don smile tire.”

Officialadesanyatoyosi said:

“I’m happy seeing this.”

Shades_of_grains said:

“This brought out goose bumps on me and I’m not that emotional but this? 🙌👏👏👌👌👌 You did well Pricilla, You did well.”

Chiomagoodhair said:

“What’s a Royal Wedding without a Royal Father 👑 👑 👑 - the King of the entire Yoruba land fully backing #JP2025 ✨🤗.”

Toyin_abraham said:

“They don’t even know 💃💃💃💃asin ehh.”

Iamhollskin said:

“A Royal wedding is incomplete without the Real Royalty ! Long Live the King of our land 🙌🙌 ! The Day is blessed already.”

Priscy's designer vows to sue tailors who copy her style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo’s fashion designer, Lasosa, has sounded a note of warning to tailors on social media.

Just recently, Priscy and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, debuted their second look for their pre-wedding shoot out of the five outfits they planned to unveil ahead of their wedding on April 17.

However, the designer of Priscy's outfit, Lasosa, explained that she would not appreciate her style being copied by other designers.

