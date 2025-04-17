The wedding between Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, has attracted dignitaries

A series of videos made the rounds showing legendary singer Ebenezer Obey at the traditional wedding party

The viral videos raised reactions from social media users as they gushed over Ebenezer Obey honouring the young couple with his presence

Legendary Nigerian singer Ebenezer Obey was one of the guests who stormed Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding.

On April 17, 2025, the Nigerian and Tanzanian social media spaces were buzzing with excitement over the much-anticipated union between Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy and East African music star, Juma Jux.

The occasion commanded the presence of several important personalities, including 83-year-old veteran singer Ebenezer Obey.

Nigerians react to videos as Ebenezer Obey attends JP2025. Photos: @ebenezerobeymfr

A series of videos made the rounds on social media of the celebrated Juju musician sitting at the traditional wedding ceremony with Priscy’s father and other important guests as his security detail waved a fan to ward off the heat in the packed hall.

Another video made the rounds of Ebenezer Obey taking photos with Priscy and Juma Jux. The young couple held on to the 83-year-old singer on both sides as they propped him up for their photo.

Reactions as Ebenezer Obey storms Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding

The videos of Ebenezer Obey at the JP2025 wedding warmed the hearts of many fans. A number shared their thoughts online:

Rkzdrinks said:

“This isn’t ur regular😍.”

Missyfabby wrote:

“My Grand Uncle right there❤️.”

Divashub_edit said:

“Awwwww this is so beautiful 😍.”

Glamby_allure wrote:

“Shey I should cry 😍.”

Bibah_cacregistration said:

“No party like a Yoruba party please 😍.”

Nashenstudios wrote:

“Living legend 🙌.”

Emerald2lov said:

“For mama to call Ebenezer obey,that woman sha ,She is a loving o.”

Porshsandyapparel_ wrote:

“Baba obey more strength sir 🙏🥰.”

Lafol_gbade said:

“Wow, the great Legend 👏.”

_miiraj said:

“Awww such an honour 😍.”

Kemi_kambi said:

“This is beautiful!!! Wow long live our legend Ebenezer obey.”

wahabademola1 wrote:

"The legend himself 😍😍😍😍😍....Bike drop me at Jp2025."

Iyabo Ojo invites Ooni of Ife to Priscy and Juma Jux's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi was invited to the JP2025 wedding.

A few days ahead of the big event, Iyabo Ojo accompanied Priscy to give the Ooni of Ife their wedding invitation card.

In the video, which was posted on the actress’ Instagram page, the Yoruba monarch was seated on a plush cushioned chair as Priscy knelt before him while he checked out the contents of the invitation box. However, the invitation to the JP2025 wedding caused a lot of drama on social media with many netizens dropping their hot takes on the matter.

