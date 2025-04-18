An observant lady shared what he noticed about Priscilla Ojo’s dance with her father on her wedding day

She also shared how Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband and her current lover, Paulo, showed up at the actress’s daughter’s wedding

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s celebrity wedding to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, got the internet buzzing

A Nigerian lady, Temitope Adegbenjo, shared what she noticed when Priscilla Ojo danced with her father, Ademidun Ojo, on her wedding day.

Priscilla is the daughter of popular actress Iyabo Ojo, who now has another lover after her marriage ended with her children’s father.

Lady's observation about Priscilla's dance with her father got people talking. Photo: Facebook/Temitope Adegbenjo, Instagram/@itspriscy

Source: UGC

The actress had reunited with her former husband for their daughter’s wedding, as they played parents of the bride.

On her Facebook page, Temitope shared what she noticed about the bride’s body language while she was dancing with her father.

She noted that it was clear that the man had a good relationship with his children.

The post read:

“You can tell Mr Ojo is not a stranger to his children. The body language of Priscilla around her dad, shows they have a good relationship. But that is not what impressed me.

“His own guests and Iyabo's guests are dressed in the same outfit. Oga Paulo, even though present with his own children, is not dragging attention with Priscy's dad. Looks like maturity and mutual respect in my books.”

Iyabo Ojo's lover turns up at her daughter's wedding. Photo: Instagram/@pauloo2104, @itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Paulo, a music executive, is Iyabo Ojo’s current lover, and he turned up at the event in style, as netizens hailed his behaviour at the occasion.

The music executive was spotted in a matching native attire with his son as he stylishly stepped into a Rolls-Royce. Paulo's son was captured stepping into the driver's seat as they drove off to the event.

Reactions trail lady’s observation about Priscilla and dad

Dayo Olugbodi said:

"Hmmmm ...what our Evangelist cannot do, she who seems as ... taught the Evangelist lesson...l come in Peace!"

Adejoke Ogunwoye said:

"They surpassed my expectations. Kudos to the whole family, especially their mother for not poison the heart of the children against their dad. God bless and uphold their union."

Ige Lawrence said:

"Tomorrow is not certain, Only God knows end of every marriage but in all things, Men be present in your children life, do the little you can do and plan for your self too. Imagine Mr. Ojo is not serious with his life and hustle for himself hahaha."

Aiyedun Lateef Ayodeji said:

"I doff hat for iyabo on this one... Infact because of this I'm seeing Labake olododo. Indeed she has earned a pure African respect envied by the whites.."

Erioluwa Eri said:

"Exactly sis. You can tell from the body language, he is a present dad. And he looked happy too. Like on the whole, Aunty Iyabo really impressed me."

Source: Legit.ng