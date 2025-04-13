Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin is arguably one of the most controversial Nigerian celebrities

The movie star has made headlines on many occasions for clashing with her celebrity colleagues

Legit.ng compiled a list of some of the celebs who have faced Anjorin's heated tongue on social media

Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin is known for so many things, including being a pretty woman, a fashionable woman, a movie star, and a family woman. However, what seems to stand out the most about her is her ability to cause commotion on social media with her words after she has decided to pick a fight with a certain individual.

Over the years, Lizzy Anjorin has been in the news, not for her movies, but for her heated words directed to certain individuals who manage to get on her bad side.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the times Lizzy Anjorin was involved in heated clashes with her celebrity colleagues on social media and resorted to raining heavy insults on them.

List of celebrities Lizzy Anjorin has fought with on social media. Photos: @tope_alabi_, @iyaboojofespris, @lizzyanjorin_originallawal

Source: Instagram

1. Lizzy Anjorin tackles Toyin Abraham in 2019

In 2019, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with news of the heated drama between Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham. At the time, Anjorin was alleged to be peddling substances in Saudi Arabia and it led to her getting extensively searched at the airport. The actress then came online to accuse Toyin Abraham of being behind the embarrassment then she proceeded to drag her heavily on Instagram. Abraham, who had just given birth to her son at the time, was accused by Anjorin of putting to bed in a local traditionalist home and not a proper hospital because she was living a fake life and could not afford it. Toyin Abraham fired back by posting a photo of herself at a hospital in Lagos with her newborn. The Alakada star eventually took legal action against Anjorin who was ordered to cease and desist. After a while of continued back and forth, Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin eventually settled their issue amicably to the joy of fans.

2. Lizzy Anjorin and Saidi Balogun’s messy fight:

In 2017, Lizzy Anjorin lambasted her colleague, Saidi Balogun and accused him of sabotaging her movie premiere with his birthday party. According to Anjorin, Saidi Balogun, who was part of her movie, Owo Naira Bet, chose the day she planned to hold her premiere to celebrate the finale of his 50th birthday party, thereby diverting all the attention of the celebrities to his occasion. Thankfully, their issue was resolved later after some well-meaning personalities waded in.

3. Lizzy Anjorin lambastes Nkechi Blessing Sunday:

Another celebrity who was burned by Lizzy Anjorin is Nkechi Blessing Sunday. The actress and businesswoman went live on her page to address her light-skinned colleague. Lizzy, who accused NBS of coming for her first, resorted to insulting her colleague and her late mother by claiming to know their history. The controversial actress accused NBS and her mum of stabbing someone to death at their beer parlour in Fagba area of Lagos among other messy claims.

4. Lizzy Anjorin tackles Iyabo Ojo:

Another celebrity who got on Lizzy Anjorin’s radar is Iyabo Ojo. The businesswoman accused someone she referred to as ‘sepeteri’ of milking late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad’s death for attention while raining insults on them on social media. Iyabo Ojo responded by daring Anjorin to mention her name and this led to a back and forth between both actresses that went on for several months. Iyabo Ojo eventually took legal action against Anjorin and accused her of cyberstalking. Both actresses still don’t see eye to eye at the time of writing this report.

5. Lizzy Anjorin and Tope Alabi:

After fighting her Nollywood colleagues, Lizzy Anjorin extended it to popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi. It all started when Anjorin’s fans contracted Alabi to surprise the actress by performing at her birthday party. However, upon getting to the venue, Tope Alabi was said to have refused to step out of her car as she refused to perform. It was also said that the gospel singer immediately refunded the money she was paid for the performance and left the venue. As expected, this triggered the Nollywood actress and she wasted no time addressing the matter in a series of Instagram live videos. The situation led to fans taking sides on social media as they debated over why Tope Alabi refused to perform.

Lizzy Anjorin uses ‘juju’ on online troll

In other news, Legit.ng recently reported that Lizzy Anjorin made headlines over the way she dealt with an online troll.

Lizzy was on a live video when an online critic, identified as Funmi Justina, made a remark that upset her. She got visibly angry, rained curses on the lady, and then stepped off camera to recite what appeared to be incantations.

The recording continued as Anjorin returned to the camera, still spitting curses at the troll and promising that the lady would "face consequences" within 41 days.

Source: Legit.ng