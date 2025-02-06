Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has heavily lambasted her colleague, Nkechi Blessing, on social media

The movie star was live on her Instagram page where she rained a series of curses on NBS, claiming to know her and her late mum’s history

Lizzy Anjorin’s heated words directed at Nkechi Blessing went viral on social media and had netizens taking sides

Nigerian actress and businesswoman Lizzy Anjorin has blasted Nkechi Blessing Sunday on social media while giving her a stern warning.

The controversial actress was in her shop when she went live on her page to rain curses on NBS who she claimed was attacking her without a cause.

Reactions as Lizzy Anjorin attacks Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Lizzy, who recently graced Chude's show, told netizens to ask Nkechi Blessing what she had done to her for her to be throwing shades at her since 2019. The businesswoman asked what her offence was before slamming the actress and her late mother.

Lizzy claimed that NBS sleeps around with men who use and dump her. The businesswoman stated that she had never offended Nkechi Blessing or attacked her but she had been mentioning her name since 2019.

Lizzy Anjorin vowed to expose Nkechi Blessing’s late mum who used to sell pepper soup. She said she would also reveal the secret of NBS’ father.

The businesswoman claimed that Nkechi and her mum stabbed and killed someone with a beer bottle in Fagba.

The controversial actress issued a stern warning to Nkechi Blessing, claiming that she had not yet started with her. See the video below:

Reactions as Lizzy Anjorin blasts Nkechi Blessing

Lizzy Anjorin’s heated words at Nkechi Blessing were met with mixed reactions on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it:

Dgelegance said:

“Perfect partner for portable.”

Mumtara_1 said:

“Selling pepper soup is now a crime now right?😂”

Agboola_dammy said:

“This woman and peace of mind get beef gan ooooo.”

Janet__xoxox wrote:

“What exactly is this woman’s problem??”

Tolani.bukky.96 wrote:

“This woman need rehab asap this is not funny anymore fighting pple unnecessarily is not a flex abeg.”

Ahronky wrote:

“Coming from the person wey her own story dirty like mad, hope you see how nkechi take care of her mother till death, see how she is caring fro all her siblings, see how successful the young lady is today, I don't even know how you think, calling someone everybody know is doing fine awayemasere😂.”

Beautiful__mariagoretti said:

“Lizzy take the reserved seats werey woman😂😂😂 NKECHI no get shame too, she go finish you.”

Honeydee_kiddiescollections said:

“Portable and Lizzy suppose marry eachother 🧐.”

Djomgeng said:

“This woman de behave like who is not happy with her life and frustrates anybody that she feels is happy so she wouldn't be the only unhappy one. What is this?”

Lizzy Anjorin brags about husband's wealth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lizzy Anjorin bragged about her husband, Lateef Lawal’s wealth on social media.

The film star was recently live on one of her social media pages when she spoke about her man being the richest celebrity husband.

According to Lizzy Anjorin, her man doesn’t care about people’s money and has never shied away from his roots.

