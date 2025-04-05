Nigerian movie star, Tope Alabi is getting dragged online by Lizzy Anjorin over something that she did

The actress shared a video where she allowed someone to narrate the issue that transpired between them

According to Lizzy, Tope Alabi refused to perform at one of her events and this has caused issues and resulted in online dragging

Simisola discussed with Legit.ng on her take on the viral issue between Tope Alabi and Lizzy Anjorin

Nigerian social media users were shocked to see a video of Lizzy Anjorin talking about Tope Alabi in an ill manner.

In a video that has now circulated on social media, Lizzy Anjorin was seen making a video surrounded by a couple of people.

Lizzy Anjorin slams Tope Alabi for refusing to honour her invitation. Credit: @lizzyanjorin_original, @tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

There was a lady in the background who explained what had happened. According to them, they had intended to surprise Lizzy by throwing a party to celebrate her and had paid Tope Alabi.

On getting there and realizing the event was for Lizzy Anjorin, Tope Alabi refused to alight from the bus, and asked the driver to turn around.

This issue angered Lizzy Anjorin, and caused her to hurl insulting words at the ace Gospel minister. Many netizens have also shared their reactions on social media.

See the video below:

What Simi said about Lizzy, Tope beef

Tope Alabi and Lizzy Anjorin's beef attracted a comment from social media user Simi.

"I belive there is an underlying issue here. Tope Alabi must have been aware of who she was to surpise. I think she should have turned it down tehre and then and not at the venue."

Reactions as Lizzy Anjorin drags Tope Alabi

Read some reactions below:

@Oluwati2958333 said:

"If this is true and Nigeria is a working country Tope Alabi will pay for damages more than what she got paid. But since na 9ja nothing go sup."

@milolaade said:

"We are not friends so I can't pretend to be friends with you even when we meet in an awkward situation."

@Ryam015 said:

"According to the story, Tope Alabi refund the money before leaving."

@SoftKeerah said:

"Tope just dey create enemies for herself, perform n gerrout kotu irun Kan bayi Lara e."

@afobaba24 said:

"An evangelist- why not perform? Even if Lizzy na fighter, na only God fit judge her not human."

@zahynnab said:

"Time to set ring light again. She should refund sha."

Lizzy Anjorin blasts Tope Alabi over a recent event. Credit: @lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

@Jummie_ke said:

"At the end of the day, your personality matters."

@Bekkybabe53 said:

"But how? I believe she would have asked who she’s going to surprise nahh."

@Maryhann_Oye said:

"Na cry she go use the remaining months of this year cry."

@blesposh said:

"That lizzy too get wahala, she might start dragging her later even if she performs."

@ChinazaAwadike said:

"I don’t know that Lizzy ohh but nobody talks good about her😂😂😂."

@namelessbein said:

"There is no way she didnt know she was BOOKED by lizzy Anjorin...she only decided to make the D Day the day she shows her resentment in full."

@Sholisea said:

"Lizzy wahala too much fir that instagram, she’s always seeing something to talk about people, her eyes don peel, aunty oni blinblin 🤣."

Actress Lizzy Anjorin Nollywood freed

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a court in Kwara state dismissed the criminal complaint filed against Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Elizabeth Anjorin, popularly known as Lizzy Anjorin.

The case, involving Saheed Mosadoluwa (Ibile) and Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, ended after the Attorney General intervened and applied for the case's termination.

Presiding Judge Yunus Kayode granted the Attorney General’s request, dismissing both the initial complaint and the counter-complaint, leading to Anjorin’s freedom.

