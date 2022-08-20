Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has finally spoken on her issues with fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin

Taking to social media, Toyin penned down a lengthy note where she revealed that they have settled their issues

According to her, she had to get the police involved and they tabled the matter which led to Lizzy apologizing

Top Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has now shared a progress report on her issues with fellow film star, Lizzy Anjorin.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Mummy Ire, as she is also called, noted that things are now well between her and Lizzy.

Recall that the duo were involved in a very messy fight on social media after Anjorin resorted to laying heavy curses on Toyin and her son for unclear reasons.

Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin finally settle beef after police was involved.

Anjorin had called Toyin several unprintable names and claimed that she gave birth in a local home and not abroad like she claimed among other things.

Well, in a new development, Toyin has revealed that all is now well after she got the police involved.

The Alakada star explained that a police investigation revealed that she did not wrong her and that Anjorin only ran with a comment that didn’t come from her.

Also in the note, Toyin added that after their matter was tabled, Anjorin apologised and they have moved on.

She wrote:

“Lizzy Anjorin and I ,We no longer have issues. Yes, I had to get the police involved. The investigations revealed that I did not wrong her. She ran with a comment of a fan which did not come from me. At the Police station, we tabled our grievances and she apologised and we have since moved on.”

Not stopping there, the actress added that her fans should leave whatever happened between her and Anjorin in the past and that children should be left out of their issues.

Stay away from her - Fans advise Toyin Abraham after settling with Lizzy Anjorin

A number of fans did not seem moved by the idea that they had settled and they shared their opinions.

Read some comments below:

Onyinyay:

“Keep her far from you though, far away.”

Bukielove4real:

“It’s good you both solved the issues,but any body that talks ,fights too dirty once their is a misunderstanding,hmmmmm Abeg o friends from a distance iS IMPORTANT.”

Gen.abacha:

“Lizzy wey go still on camera abuse Toyin tomorrow, the young lady no just get sense ”

Teeto__olayeni:

“E get some kin people wey be say no matter how much settle una differences reach abeg don't allow them close to you again....Saying Hi from afar don dey OK.”

Omidanbydesola:

“Lizzy begged you because you guys were in the police station. I promise you won't be able to face her comeback.”

Ukthriftsforwomen:

“Be careful of the girl.”

Simply_yhemzy:

“This very good, well done ma'am.”

Toyin Abraham celebrates son on 3rd birthday

Toyin Abraham was more than thankful to God as she witnessed yet another birthday celebration of her son, Ire.

The doting mum took to her official Instagram page with a special post dedicated to the celebrant who clocked three on Saturday, August 13.

“Happy birthday my son OKIKIJESU IREOLUWA AJEYEMI GOD will always protect you my son wa da gba ninu KRISTI you will prosper and you will always be the head in everything you do in life,” the actress wrote.

