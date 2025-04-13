Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has renewed her public criticism on gospel singer Tope Alabi,

She pointed out how her devotion to the singer has influenced her personal and professional choices over the years.

Buttressing further, Anjorin made bold claims about the lyrical evangelist\s humble beginning that caught attention of many online

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin isn't finished dragging gospel singer Tope Alabi.

In a new video, she claimed that due to her passion for Tope Alabi, she never played Yinka Alaseyori's songs on her Instagram. She indicated that she does not detest Yinka, but has separated herself from her due to her commitment to Tope Alabi.

Lizzy mentioned how she was invited to an award ceremony in Canada but declined since she knew Yinka would be performing.

She said in part:

“This is the evidence that the person who planned the birthday surprise for me mentioned my name in the email that was sent to Sis Tope Alabi’s team on Jan 26. My fans deliberately called Tope because they know how much I love her. It’s because of Sis Tope that I never played Yinka Alaseyori’s songs on my page. I don’t h@te Yinka but I was just being loyal to Sis Tope. I was invited to an award ceremony in Canada, and Yinka was to sing there; I didn’t go because it was not Sis Tope who would sing. When Sis Tope was being dragged recently for not allowing the father of her daughter to be at her wedding, I played my song to support her even though my team told me not to.”

She described how, when Tope was chastised online for not allowing her daughter's father to attend her wedding,she played the singer’s song to defend her.

Anjorin went on to make controversial statements regarding Alabi's early life, implying that her gospel music journey was rooted in ancient traditions.

“I am even the one that should not want to associate with her because the foundation of her gospel music had to do with rituals. She started with a traditionalist who was a founder of a church that you all know. I didn’t carry rituals because I wanted to be famous,” she alleged.

Lizzy Anjorin’s remarks about Tope Alabi trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mamachina_brand said:

"To be frank with you guys, aunty Lizzy is going through a lot mentally. It might sound rude but it’s not. Psychologically, she needs help."

jmkshair said:

"Lizzy is not well! I feel so bad and sorry for her. 😢 Life is indeed not fair to some people. Do you think someone can be mentally fine if they constantly set up a ring light for every little issue everyday of her life? Her team or whoever is around her should help her; she needs support, please."

varitiesstoreandservices23 said:

"Chai this is too much please,I'm sure mummy tope never told you not to.play another gospel artist music you choose to,where did you get all this energy from."

iamnikky5 wrote:

"Bcos yinka Alaseyori do sing for Queen mother nw so u dnt like her hmmmm."

oyinkansola_adeosun said:

"This Is Definitely Not Funny Again, This Aunty Really Need Attention, Tope Alabi Is Loved , Yinka Alaseyori Is Loved."

keecare wrote:

"God please heal and give this lady peace … this is not ordinary again …"

