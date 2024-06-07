The fight between Iyabo Ojo and Liz Anjorin has been on for a while and it seemed like there was no end till the former took the latter to court

In a recent development, both of them were seen at the court and were told by the judge to end their social media squabbles

Iyabo and Liz confirmed that they have been advised to end their social media dramas and they got mixed reactions from netizens

Actresses Iyabo Ojo and Liz Anjorin have decided to let peace reign as they ended their long battle on social media.

Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin sue for peace as they turn up in court. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris, @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The two movie stars were in one drama or the other which divided their fan base. However, fans can now rest as they have agreed to yield to the court judge's advice to end their fights online.

Recall that Iyabo had dragged her colleague to court for defamation of character and cyberbullying as Liz kept throwing subs at her.

The case got the attention of many people who are now relieved after the duo was spotted at the court on Thursday, June 6.

In a video shared by blogger @temilolasobolola on Instagram, Iyabo sat in her car as she revealed that the judge asked her and her counterpart to end their fight, which Liz also confirmed. Both of them looked happy as they made their way from the court premises.

Liz's husband, Lateef Lawal, was also present and was warm with Iyabo for listening to the judge.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Liz and Iyabo's video

Fans of both actresses have reacted to the news of their reconciliation. See some of their comments below:

@officialomoborty:

"Thank you, Jesus. This is sweet to my ears."

@_tosin10:

"He no reach Iyabo heart oh."

@miss_prettylayo:

"This adajo self, who send am? Well, all the best."

@shacckurr:

"I can see that both women want peace and nothing surpasses peace. I love them both. Kudos to Lizzy Anjorin’s husband, a cool and level-headed man."

@olowoone:

"Lizzy Anjorin is a problematic, envious, and jealous person while Iyabo Ojo is a peaceful person."

@emfazzempire:

"Peace or nothing o. By the way, we go see who will start again. By then, nah online judge go settle am. if they soon start."

Court plasters Lizzy Anjorin’s gate with papers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lizzy had finally been served court papers for failing to show up in court after being sued by Iyabo Ojo.

Iyabo Ojo had dragged Anjorin to court and demanded N500 million compensation while insisting that she must respond to the court summon.

In the photo that was sighted online, the court papers were placed on her gate at a strategic position.

Source: Legit.ng