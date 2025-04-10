Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde appears to have spoken the minds of several parents following a recent encounter with her son Michael Ekeinde

The screen diva shared various videos from a car trip she had with her so,n who was driving, after she decided to follow him to the gym with him

Videos showed how the young man vibed to recent Afrobeats and Amapiano songs while teasing his mum, who was lost the whole time

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has sparked interest among fans and netizens online following recent interactions with her Gen Z son Michael Ekeinde.

The movie star explained that she chose to attend the gym with her adult children, and her son decided to "torment" her with latest songs she had never heard before.

Omotola shares what her Gen Z son did to her. Credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola photographed pictures from the car drive in which her son was dancing and gesticulating to recent Amapiano and Afrobeats tracks.

Michael Ekeinde pretended not to notice his mother's struggle while tormenting her with his avant-garde body gestures.

The movie star also claimed that her kid would have to persuade her again before she would join him in his car.

She wrote:

“Posted this on my stories and many asked me to post on my page . Hmm …. Not sure if it’s cause they find it funny or enjoy I was being tortured! Is some of today’s music even …. Phew … No comment.”

See her post below:

Previously, Legit.ng reported that, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde stormed social media on January 14, 2025, to express her displeasure about the news miscommunicating her and her family amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

It will be recalled that the actress showed concern over the safety of her friend, who lives in LA, as the news of the wildfires spread.

In an old post, she stated that while she appreciated the outpour of love and support from the public, she would like to reiterate that he did not leave LA because of the fires, as she has been in Nigeria.

Omotola and Gen Z son trend online. Credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Omotola and son’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

smitholawale120 said;

'Mickey. mickoool..I laughed so hard when I watch on your Instagram stories...U are Gezx Mom.U gat to learn Doc Tee😂😂😂.'

mskcateringservices wrote:

"Oh my goodness! 😍😂😂😂😂 don’t forget after all their doings (GenZ) they will then say Purrrrrrr 😂😂😂😂😂 are you feeling it… 😜😜 I can’t deal. E pele ma @realomosexy ❤️❤️ part ."

itz_golden_bee said:

"You gen car with Gen Z dem."

akpayi_of_abuja said:

"Lol sorry on their behalf mama. The speaker volume tell you were not only trapped they tortured you."

smitholawale120 said;

"Mickey. mickoool..I laughed so hard when I watch on your Instagram stories...U are Gezx Mom.U gat to learn Doc Tee😂😂😂."

jojo_kiza wrote:

"This is totally my son be doing this lately. The loud noise in the car every time he uses my car I have to make sure to turn off the radio first."

gina.allename said:

"Gen z and increasing volume to their songs and vibing 😂. Chai I can imagine how you coped 😂😂. It’s the you dey feel am for me 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Omotola Jalade Replies Fan

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde exchanged words with a netizen over his social media post.

The X user had addressed the actress by a wrong name, and she set things straight by sharing an interesting fact about her name.

Omotola’s response to the netizen triggered a series of interesting reactions from other social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng