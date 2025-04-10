Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi had the attention of many online with the manner she chose to handle recent saga with actress Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lizzy Anjorin called out the musician for allegedly refusing to perform at her surprise birthday party

Days after the heated episode, the lyrical evangelist celebrated her husband’s birthday, and the things she said about him turned heads online

Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi has broken silence following recent disagreement between her and actress Liz Anjorin as she romantically marks her husband Olusoji Alabi’s birthday.

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian social media users were shocked to see a video of Lizzy Anjorin talking about Tope Alabi in an ill manner.

Tope Alabi shuns Anjorin as she makes hubby's birthday. Credit: @topealabi, @lizzyanjorin_originallawal

Source: Instagram

In a video that has now circulated on social media, Lizzy Anjorin was seen making a video surrounded by a couple of people.

There was a lady in the background who explained what had happened. According to them, they had intended to surprise Lizzy by throwing a party to celebrate her and had paid Tope Alabi.

On getting there and realising the event was for Lizzy Anjorin, Tope Alabi refused to alight from the bus and asked the driver to turn around.

This issue angered Lizzy Anjorin, and caused her to hurl insulting words at the ace Gospel minister. Many netizens have also shared their reactions on social media.

Tope Alabi showers sweet words on her husband as he adds new age. Credit: @topealabi

Source: UGC

Tope Alabi marks husband’s birthday

While the music star has yet to comment on the viral issue, she took a moment to celebrate her husband Olusoji Alabi, on his birthday.

She appreciated the many roles he plays in her life and appreciated God for their union and joy in their journey.

Tope Alabi shares studio pictures of her man as she showered his encomiums online.

She wrote:

"My Pope. My Choice now and forever. My HUSBAND❤️

"You have been a very solid pillar of support, backbone, Teacher, Prophet, Friend and a lot more to me. I thank God for the day I met you and I’m happy to do life with you.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to you Sir. I pray that as you step into this new phase, it is accompanied by great wisdom, increase on all sides, peace and God’s goodness all around you.

"God will continually bless and keep you for me. I celebrate you greatly today, and I want to say I love you so much My Pope Olusoji John Alabi❤️ @officialpopesojialabi."

See her post below:

More posts for Tope Alabi here:

Fans join Tope Alabi to celebrate her husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bukolaoreofe1 said:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Sir 🎂 🎂🎂 Many more years to come in good health and in more wealth."

_iransetoriaanugba_ said:

"Happy birthday sir e maa pe fun wa loruko Jesu Pelu ilera, alafia and Ibukun ❤️❤️❤️,"

doyinhassanofficial wrote:

"Congratulations to our Bishop. Glad we celebrated it this time last year in Toronto. God bless your new age my brother."

diademdebbie said:

"Happy birthday to Daddy, God bless the new year in Jesus name.

abiolasworld said:

"Happy birthday to our great Daddy and Pope. God will multiply your grace and strength sir. Thank you so much for all you do."

Actress Lizzy Anjorin Nollywood freed

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a court in Kwara state dismissed the criminal complaint filed against Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Elizabeth Anjorin, popularly known as Lizzy Anjorin.

The case, involving Saheed Mosadoluwa (Ibile) and Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, ended after the Attorney General intervened and applied for the case's termination.

Presiding Judge Yunus Kayode granted the Attorney General’s request, dismissing both the initial complaint and the counter-complaint, leading to Anjorin’s freedom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng