Actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has shared adorable pictures as she celebrated her 41st birthday

Her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, also joined in the celebration, penning a heartfelt tribute to her

The businessman's message to Tonto Dikeh also stirred a sweet response from her, which comes after their reconciliation

Businessman Olakunle Churchill has returned to social media to celebrate his former wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, on her 41st birthday on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Churchill posted a picture of Tonto on his official Instagram page with a birthday message, reflecting on her faith and role as a mother.

Businessman Olakunle Churchill pens birthday message to ex-wife Tonto Dikeh on her 41st birthday. Credit: tontolet/olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

The businessman, who made headlines over rumours about his marriage to Rosy Meurer, also quoted a Bible verse as he showered prayers on the mother of his son.

"Happy Birthday to Mama KING , a devoted Evangelist and a woman of faith. Today, I thank God for your life, your strength, and the grace with which you serve Him. Your faith, prayers, and dedication have been a blessing to many, and I pray that the Lord rewards you abundantly. As it is written, “Her children arise and call her blessed” (Proverbs 31:28). May God continue to strengthen you, protect you, and fill your life with His peace, favor, and overflowing joy. May the God you faithfully serve perfect all that concerns you and make this new year your best one yet. Happy Birthday. May your life continue to be a testimony of God’s goodness and grace," Churchill wrote.

Reacting in the comments section, Tonto Dikeh wrote,

"Thank you my Gee."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill left many gushing as he spoke about his son with actress Tonto Dikeh.

Sharing a video of them at his 10th birthday party in February, Churchill stated that King Andre is a shy dancer, just like he was in his younger years. He pointed out how his traits were replicated in Andre’s lifestyle.

Churchill's social media post celebrating Tonto Dikeh is below:

The video Tonto Dikeh shared to celebrate her 41st birthday is below:

Reactions as Churchill celebrates Tonto Dikeh at 41

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

carolynecatalina wrote:

"Finally I can rest, I was waiting for this, happy birthday king T."

portharcourtphotoframes commented:

"As i open ig see say na king Tonto birthday, na once I run come here ooo I too like Amebo. My day is made. Happy Birthday Beautiful Woman."

etieno_abuja_real_estate wrote:

"Awwwwnnnnn This is so cute.. She's so beautiful. God really took his time."

rienelwewe said:

"Naa this post we dey wait for. Happy birthday mama, God bless you abundantly."

kallybae201 commented:

"Awwwwww happy birthday to the mother of your lovely son king Andre Churchill,I say Amen to all your prayers @olakunlechurchill @tontolet many more beautiful years ahead."

adex_toyin wrote:

"Awwwww things we love to see happy birthday evagelist Tonto your children will rise to call you blessed ijn."

Programmer makes bold claim about Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng also reported that a programmer, Kansi Thrice Greatest, popularly known as Kansssii on Instagram, made fresh allegations against Tonto Dikeh.

In a lengthy post, he claimed that Tonto Dikeh was the individual behind the controversial anonymous blog, Gistlover.

According to him, he used empirical data to obtain information about the actress and the blog. He also tagged the Nigeria Police Force and questioned why the actress had not been invited for questioning over the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng