Just days after slamming ace gospel singer Tope Alabi, actress Lizzy Anjorin struck again online

The controversial businesswoman, known for her regular Instagram live videos, was seen doing something 'dark' after being provoked by a troll.

While a live video was ongoing, the actress got riled up and began speaking incantations in response to the troll’s comment

Nigerians were shocked after a video of popular Nigerian actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin, 'dealing' with a troll surfaced online.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Tope Alabi was invited to surprise Lizzy at the opening of her shopping mall. Upon realising the event was for Lizzy Anjorin, the singer refused to alight from the bus and asked the driver to turn around. Lizzy later slammed the singer for her actions.

Meanwhile, the latest gist surrounding Lizzy Anjorin has left fans confused and uneasy. A video of the famed actress surfaced online, showing her in a heated altercation with a troll.

Lizzy was on a live video when an online critic, identified as Funmi Justina, made a remark that upset her. She got visibly angry, rained curses on the lady, and then stepped off camera to recite what appeared to be incantations.

The recording continued as Anjorin returned to the camera, still spitting curses at the troll and promising that the lady would "face consequences" within 41 days.

Watch Lizzy Anjoin's video here:

Reactions as Lizzy Anjorin uses juju on critic

Read some reactions online:

@GeniusHawlah said:

"All this shakara ft karamo on top wetin no dey work Ile Ogere no fit catch bad people in government or them get anti-ile for body? Mtshhhw Dey play."

@Its_Yhettyqueen said:

"See person wey dem say make Tope Alabi go play for o 😭😭."

@missangeljames:

"This one go don lock her husband inside bottle.🌚"

@peaciystores said:

"Wait! What? she was live ?Anyways Jesus power is bigger than her!"

@horlumedy said

"Even the person wey do the jazz for her will not be proud of her, people with sure jazz no Dey showcase that’s one thing for sure."

@Queenie_Bim said:

"Tope Alabi did the right thing fr."

@Irebamiolakanm1 said:

"Whoever paid Tope Alabi to go and play for Iya alawo birthday is very stoooooopid."

@emhyr_emreis1 said:

"People wey dey hype her are one of the reasons why she think she’s relevant. Person wey don cast! You go throw your juju I no go counter am ké, na for that same live Video Azarail go carry you, just dey play."

@UnlimitedEniola said:

"Tope Alabi made the right decision. She wanted her to come and sing before whatever she put together. Lizzy Anjorin is doing silly things. Witchcraft and voodoo or Juju is against the law and she would pay for it if anything happens to that person."

Actress Lizzy Anjorin brags about her husband's wealth

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin made headlines over her husband, Lateef Lawal, after her video went viral.

In the trending clip, the movie star was heard bragging about how her man is the richest celebrity husband around.

Lizzy’s video raised a series of interesting reactions from social media users after her post made the rounds.

