Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky might be in trouble ore not following the recent post he made on social media

The controversial act who has been away from the country claimed Nigerian immigration arrested him recently

While many are trying to understand the situation involving the crossdresser, others believe he's simply putting on an act

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky, whose real name is Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, has sparked concerns during the Ramadan break.

The controversial figure, who recently clashed with 2Baba's new lover, Natasha Osawaru, took to social media, claiming that he had been arrested.

Bobrisky cries out online. Credit: @bobrsiky222

Source: Instagram

In a brief post, Bobrisky revealed that he had been apprehended by the Nigerian Immigration. While the full details remain unclear, many speculated that the internet sensation was either back in Nigeria or perhaps pulling a prank for April Fool’s Day.

Despite the speculation, Bobrisky maintained his innocence, stating that he had no knowledge of the offense he was being accused of.

Bob simply wrote:

Guys, have just been arrested by immigration in Nigeria. I don;t know what i did.”

See his post below:

Bob also aroused reactions online with a new video where he claimed to have dated various celebrities and vowed never to return to Nigeria.

Bobrisky's heated video included plans to reveal seven celebrities with whom he allegedly had affairs with and to call out fake individuals in the entertainment industry.

In the video, Bobrisky expressed his dissatisfaction with the Nigerian government and condemned the reported hate he received from senators and ministers.

He pondered on his EFCC experience, seeing it as an example of how the country treats those who do not comply with traditional norms.

The outspoken social media figure further said that he chose to flee since Nigeria would never legally recognise his gender identity.

Bobrisky concluded his outburst by imploring Nigerians to go on without him, emphasising that his new country respects and cherishes him more than Nigeria ever did.

Bobrisky spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sis_miracle said:

"Anytime we forget you, you must have something write."

sauceprince1 wrote:

"They’re probably holding you for returning after attesting to your claim of “Not Returning”. They might be doing a background check to know, if you’re IDRIS."

ehi_coco01 said:

"You no well at all, i thought you said your fine where you were, watin carry you commot that side again… weray."

official_e_diamond reacted:

"April Fools, @bobrisky222 who promise not to come to Nigeria 🇳🇬soon and you guys fall for this April Fools."

_waternation said:

"You enter Nigeria??? Shebi you talk say you won’t come to this shitt whole country again?

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"This one is doing April fuu…we still dey sleep for here! Public holiday mood."

blairsed said:

"How are we going to know what you did when even you doesn't know?."

Bobrisky blasts Radiogad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky returned to social media to share a cryptic post.

The crossdresser threw shades at an individual who got blocked by 30BG and started claiming he was a member of Wizkid's FC.

Bobrisky stated that the individual was not needed in FC.

