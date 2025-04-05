Singer 2Baba has confessed about his whereabout a few weeks after he was declared missing by his mother

He was performing at an event when he shared where he has been and gave his fans more information about the funds he was raising

Fans of the music star had mixed reactions after watching the video, they share their opinion about it

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has finally opened up on his whereabout.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was declared him missing by his mother and wrote a petition to DSS about him. Though, he has been sighted on several occasions with his lover, Natasha Osawaru.

While performing at an event recently, he opened up on his whereabout.

According to him, he was allegedly kidnapped, but he didn't speak about the people or person, who kidnapped him.

2Baba speaks about raising funds

Also in the recording, the African Queen crooner spoke about raising money for himself.

He asserted that the money he was going to raise at the concert where he was performing would allegedly be used to pay kidnappers, who held him to ransom.

His utterance is coming weeks after his lover, Natasha Osawaru also opened about keeping the singer against his will.

She pointed out that he was an adult, who came to her after choosing her. She also spoke about the controversial bead the singer has in his hands and claimed that they were not diabolical.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to 2Baba's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer. Here are comments below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 commented:

"Some wives are like a cover for some men, soon as they leave that cover, their furo is out for public viewing! This man is senzelezz."

@d_real_mbk7 reacted:

"Shame lodge for me 5 star hotel."

@marioorganicskincare shared:

"The separation is good, atleast Annie glowing in and out. I pray she shuns any form interview."

@onyinyechi__favour wrote:

"Someone said Benin people will soon be seeing this one and Natasha in the market buying vegetables and tomatoes."

@king_jozef shared:

"They are on social media doing everything to put this man down and paint Annie as the winner in this whole situation. Real women know she’s the loser here but ya’ll Agojies can continue in your delusion. I expect a lot of you to come under my comment and cry . Be my guest."

@amakaikenga commented:

"He is shading his mother in public. Now she will know Annie was never the problem but her badly raised son."

@petpearlnaturale reacted:

"Most of these men no get sense, na better wife wey dem get from before them@touch money dey help direct their life. Once them divorce the covering wife u go come see how any how them dey."

