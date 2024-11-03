Crossdresser, Bobrisky, has regained his freedom from the custody of EFCC after he was arrested and detained by the agency

Bobrisky was arrested as a result of the audio recording released by activist Verydarkman where it was stated that he bribed some EFCC officials

The crossdresser was said to have denied the allegation before he was finally released by the anti-graft agency

Embattled crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, is now a free man. The controversial personality regained his freedom from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky was forcefully dragged off a flight while he was on his way to London.

In a report by Vanguard newspaper, it was stated that the socialite had been released by the anti-graft agency after he denied the content of the audio recording by Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

In the viral audio tape, he was accused of paying N15 million bribe to EFCC official to drop the charges against him.

Bobrisky denies allegations

In the report by the newspaper, a close source to EFCC stated that while Bobrisky was being interrogated, he said the agency should contact the person, who shared the audio recording.

It was also mentioned that Bobrisky stated that nobody from the EFCC requested for a bribe from him.

Vanguard newspaper also claimed that, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale confirmed that the crossdresser had been released.

Recall that Bobrisky had been in the eye of the storm for the past couple of months. He was first arrested by the EFCC for naira abuse and mutilation.

He was also apprehended by the custom while he was on his way to Benin Republic after feeing Nigeria.

Prison warder shares privileges given to Bobrisky

Legit.ng had reported that a delegation from the House of Representatives was sent to investigate Bobrisky's treatment in prison, and a video of their visit quickly surfaced online.

In the clip, one of the officers interrogated said Bobrisky was examined, adding that checks showed he has a male reproductive organ.

The prison official also spoke on the special treatment given to the crossdresser while at the facility. He said he was kept in a special cell known as Cell B.

