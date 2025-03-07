Bobrisky has thrown a subtle shade at his former bestie and media personality Radiogad following the latter's viral drama with Davido

The crossdresser shared a cryptic tweet about a certain individual getting blocked by 30BG to claim he is now a member of Wizkid's FC

Bobrisky, a proud member of Wizkid's FC, warned the individual as netizens also joined the crossdressing in throwing more shades

As the recent exchange between Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido and media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad continue to trend, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky recently returned to social media to share a cryptic post.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Radiogad's sparked a reaction from Davido following his unpleasant comment about the music star.

The media personality in a viral video advised Davido to quit music and pivot into tailoring, where he would thrive better.

Radiogad's comment saw Davido storming the media personality's DM to issue warnings to him before blocking him online.

Bobrisky throws shade

The crossdresser in a post via his Instagram page threw subtle shades at an individual who got blocked by 30B BG to claim he was a member of Wizkid's FC.

Bobrisky stated that the individual was not needed in FC.

"When you messed urself up with 30B gang and you got ur block. You will now announce urself as fc activate, Abeg we no need you for fc. Carry ur two face commit for here Mtcweee," he wrote.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky and Radiogad used to be bestie before the media personality shared his chat with the crossdresser during the heat of his exchange with Verydarkman.

Reactions as Bobrisky throws shades

Several netizens flooded the crossdresser's page as they stated that he was referring to Radiogad. Read the comments below:

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Na today I understand yyy I love u Bob cos u be FC."

tatafo_gidi said:

"Na that guy that always faces the kitchen wall in the UK his former friend radio guy."

king_kunta____ wrote:

"He say 2face no be 2baba."

timmytemple97 said:

"Bob wey dey do risky things The guy na Judas."

taritatosky wrote:

"Bobrisky is not having it! This person clearly got on the wrong side of the 30b gang and now they're trying to join FC? Bye, Felicia!"

brendanukagod__ commented:

"Stop forcing people who are in EXILE on us.. Meanwhile so na AGAYGAY FULL FC?"

majekope reacted:

"Fact. We not need you @radiogad for FC. Abeg carry your bad energy to portable side."

hilarioushoma commented:

"No difference Between Radiogad and Deeone birds of the same Nyash."

officialmoyo_ reacted:

"This year has been boring without Bob Wahala… who else noticed IG is not as hot as last year.. lol."

odekoyaolumide said:

"We no dey do anywhere belle face for here been fc for over a decade and still counting."

sincerity_411 reacted:

"Even you no follow for FC abeg....we only need straight -forward people, no spaces for unnecessary dragging by the less privilege 29 bingos."

Bobrisky drags VDM amid Nedu drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky weighed VDM's case with Nedu.

Bobrisky told the critic to quit fooling himself and that he was ready to give him hot.

He also stated that he could not wait until VDM is behind bars.

