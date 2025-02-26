Cross-dresser Bobrisky has taken his love for daunting outfits to another level as he shared his latest video on social media

He wore a stylish red shirt and combined it with tight jeans which pushed out his backside while he cat-walked

Several social media users noted that Borbisky was a bad example in society and young men should not look up to him

Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju, also known as Bobrisky, made a fashion statement as he stepped out in a gorgeous outfit.

Bobrisky looks cute in red and blue attires. Image credit: @bobrisky222

He combined his attire with dark sunglasses and a red boot as he praised himself. In a video shared online, he walked stylishly and showed off his backside which got many talking.

Bobrisky and his controversies

33-year-old Bobrisky has been involved in several controversies. In 2024, he was arrested for abuse of the naira.

Bobrisky slays in a classy outfit. Image credit: @bobrisky222

He was sentenced to six months in jail and was released after some months. After he regained his freedom, he continued to flaunt himself on social media.

He was rearrested after reports surfaced that he did not spend time in a regular prison. He later left Nigeria after several run-ins with security operatives.

Bobrisky shared the video on Instagram.

Reactions to Bobrisky's outfit and cat-walk

Check out some comments as Bobrisky stepped out in style.

@topmantech_mobileapp_developer reacted:

"Young male children. PLS DO NOT EMULATE THIS OO."

@habbeynagogo stated:

"Shall no carry that bag enter Paris."

@halfolabi reacted:

"Warning to male children: please do not emulate/ cope this character."

@ochieswt stated:

"The hip still LIED, las las, you can't mock God Almighty Creator of all things RIGHT."

@maks_dequeen commented:

"People that don’t know him will think he is she."

@coachwilfredasuquo stated:

"Thanks to VDM for helping your EXODUS. VDM is the biggest. Mummy of Lagos is humbled."

@____jayyne said:

"Out off everything happening in the country right now you think this is a vital information to share."

@queenannie504 reacted:

"Comot the bag first I won check something. Hahahaha."

@tenny.x commented:

"Why did I see Spider-Man at first. Hahaha."

@adirerepublicabuja reacted:

"Mannequin yansh. It’s the iron ynash for me."

Bobrisky rocks breathtaking green outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky, gave his fans some fashion goals as he celebrated his 33rd birthday on August 31, 2024.

The controversial media personality was in a frenzy mood as he rocked a glamorous dress that was styled with different shades of green.

He looked outstanding in his outfit which his fans admired and they made taunting comments about his gender.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

