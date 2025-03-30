Annie Idibia and 2baba’s first daughter Isabella melted hearts online as she celebrated her mum on Mother’s Day

The young star, in a moment of celebration for the special day set aside for mothers, shared how irreplaceable the actress is to her

Isabella’s touching post came amid the controversy around her parents' marriage, triggering massive reactions online

Isabella Idibia, the first daughter of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia and her estranged husband 2baba, is honouring the actress on Mother's Day.

Isabella described Annie as the best mother a daughter could ever have. The young champ wished her mum a happy Mother's Day and expressed her eternal love for her.

She wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum a girl could ever ask for. I love you unconditionally, mama @annieidibia1.”

This heartfelt Mother's Day post came during her parents' divorce process and her father's new affair with Edo legislator Natasha Osawaru.

Legit.ng reported that when Isabella turned 14 in December, Annie reflected on the day she gave birth to her, revealing that when she first peered into her daughter's eyes, she saw magic.

She added that as she held her daughter, her heart beamed, and she felt an unusual affection. Annie was proud of her mini-me, praising her for being fearless, motivated, intelligent, talented, loving, compassionate, and good-hearted. She expressed her love for her by referring to her as 'her' twin and best friend.

Also, Annie was a pleased mother in May last year when her daughter Isabella became Nigeria's youngest adolescent YouTuber.

Annie congratulated her daughter on her newest achievement, noting that Isabella had told her not to advertise or promote her YouTube profile because she wanted to get subscribers on her own and did not want Annie to push for them for her.

See the Happy Mother’s Day post below:

Anni Idibia’s daughter spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions from fans and followers

onyinyechi__favour said:

"She deserves to be celebrated. Only your parents and children will love you unconditionally."

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"And these kids will make you proud Annie… Make Mr Natasha enter bush."

thriftdouble07 said:

"She’s celebrating her Mum. She’s not celebrating actress Annie Macaulay.'

olowoone said:

"Na your mama be this oo, you no get another one"echo" na your mama be this oo eeh😂😂this ."

ramat_rii wrote:

"Make she no celebrate her mama b4? U wey dey criticize her ur mama fit be witch like I mean d reason for d stagnation in your bitter life !"

danielkunke wrote:

"We were so mean as a people that we ignored the fact that this woman was a mum to a teenager, and just had series of unnecessary people commenting on her personal life and marriage, w/o caring about the kids."

topmank123 said:

"Very soon association of queen mother will soon attach queen to her. She will become queen Annie."

livvysluxury mentioned:

"Na u she suppose celebrate? You people sef. Allow these people heal na."

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo state assembly

In a previous report by Legit.ng, 2baba attracted attention from many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

After announcing his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, he was accused of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the Nigerian music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly on February 10, 2025.

