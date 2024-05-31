Nigerian actress and model Annie Idibia and legendary singer 2baba's first child Isabella made waves online

The young champ was announced as the biggest teen YouTuber in the country, with a huge number of subscribers

Annie further revealed how her daughter struggled to gain her subscribers, which has earned her this feat

Nigerian actress and model Annie Idibia and superstar musician 2baba's first daughter Isabella recently made her parents proud.

The youngster became Nigeria's youngest teenage YouTuber, surpassing over 5000 YouTube subscribers.

Annie Idibia and 2baba's daughter Isabella breaks record on YouTube Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

Annie shared screenshots of the announcement and expressed her joy and pride at her 15-year-old.

She mentioned that Isabella told her not to advertise or promote her YouTube page on her social media platforms because she wanted to earn subscribers on her own.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My sunshine. She told me, “Mama, please don’t advertise or promote my YouTube page; I wanna gain my own subscribers by myself. Pls, mama, don’t push for subscribers for me. Lord, I’m so proud of my sunshine

"They say my sunshine is the biggest teen YouTuber in Naija ooo!! That part of biggest I no no yet, but I will look it up! Still on still. I’m soooo proud of my sunshine”.

See her posts below:

Annie Idibia filled with joy as daughter becomes biggest teen YouTuber in Nigeria. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

In another report, the celebrity couple teenage daughter, Isabel, made waves online after her recent video surfaced.

In the viral clip, Isabel was seen dancing with a look-alike to rapper Odumodublvck’s controversial song, Cast, featuring Shallipopi.

Legit.ng reported in 2023 that the avant-garde rapper was embroiled in a heated online exchange with several of his female fans who deemed his Cast lyrics demeaning for their gender.

2Baba and Annie’s daughter speaks on YFA

The popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter, Isabel, lamented how they were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

The legendary singer’s 15-year-old daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed. She noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

Source: Legit.ng