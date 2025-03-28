Nigerian singer Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke, has left many amazed at her school report following Sophia Momodu’s recent post

Nigerian singer Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, has made her parents, including her mother, Sophia Momodu, proud with an impressive achievement.

The businesswoman, who is currently not on good terms with her daughter’s father, shared a picture of Imade from school as she celebrated her achievement.

Sophia revealed that her daughter won a spelling bee competition and couldn’t help but gush about her accomplishment.

In her post, the reality TV star expressed how proud she was of Imade’s brilliance, referring to her as a “mini me.” She celebrated her daughter’s success, writing:

“My spelling bee champion, I thank God for you every day. I was so super proud of you today, baby.”

Imade’s certificate of honour also recognised her as a “spelling superstar,” highlighting her remarkable achievement.

Legit.ng also reported that Imade Adeleke recently impressed netizens by sharing valuable life lessons she learned from her mother, Sophia Momodu.

Sophia posted a video capturing a heartwarming conversation she had with her daughter during the holidays.

In the video, Imade was asked to recall the rules she had been taught about how to communicate with her classmates at school.

The young model shared an insightful lesson: if you notice something about someone that they can't change in two minutes, it's best not to mention it.

Sophia and Imade gave an example, such as a classmate showing up in a wrinkled dress or with yellow teeth. They both agreed that it's kinder to overlook such things, as pointing them out could hurt the person, especially when they can't immediately fix the situation.

However, they emphasised that if the issue was something like food stuck in someone's teeth, it’s okay to bring it up since it’s something that can be quickly addressed.

Sophia wrapped up the conversation by reassuring Imade that she could always talk to her about anything, as their relationship is entirely different.

Still on Imade's skills, Legit.ng reported that the celebrity kid displayed her intelligence as she jumped on a trivia challenge with a content creator and makeup artist Anita Adetola.

In a video, Imade, who is the daughter of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and businesswoman Sophia Momodu, completed some of the phrases seamlessly while she struggled with others.

Several netizens were impressed with her level of knowledge and they commended her and her mother. Some people admitted that they could not complete some of the phrases that was read by Anita.

However, some people were displeased that Sophia was putting her daughter on the internet and they advised her to keep her activities private.

Davido mistakenly uploads video of ex Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has got internet users talking once more about his complicated relationship history.

The musician who recently released a single off his incoming album 5ive mistakenly uploaded an old video of him and his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu.

The throwback video that has since gone viral showed what the Afrobeats star and his baby mama were doing in a room.

