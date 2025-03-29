Nollywood actress Esther Nwchukwu has caught the attention of many as she makes new claims about Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

The outspoken movie star shared screenshots of messages she received from Judy that triggered her attack on the filmmaker’s wife

Narrating the past relationship she shared with Judy Austin, Esther made fresh bold allegations about her marriage with the filmmaker

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has opened up about her relationship with her colleague Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Esther claimed that the popular filmmaker had been put in a bottle by his second wife. She claimed that many of their celebrity supporters have distanced themselves from them.

She also mentioned that rumors circulating suggest that Judy is the one controlling Yul Edochie.

Esther went on to explain that she and Judy had been following each other on Instagram until a day she slammed Davido over the welfare of his first daughter, Imade.

According to Esther, Judy confronted her via DM. The actress was enraged over the confrontation, pointing out that Judy used to like the negative posts she made about Yul’s first wife, May Edochie, and his aunt, Rita Edochie.

Esther questioned Judy's right to reprimand her for criticising Davido while encouraging her to attack May and Rita, who, according to her, have never wronged Judy.

The outspoken actress shared screenshots of the alleged message Judy sent her on Instagram regarding the Davido situation.

She further accused Judy of being ungrateful and manipulative, announcing that she was no longer supporting her.

Esther also anticipated that soon, other Judy's supporters would realise her true character and stop defending her

“She wants to choose friend for me cos I was supporting her She told me not to imsulllt any of her favorite again but I can insult Queen May and madam Rita Edochie What a waooooo,” she wrote.

Netizens react to Esther Nwachukwu’s allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kessli23_ said:

"😂😂😂😂Una never c any tin God of queen May will judge u guys oo who is after her."

stanley_ontop said:

"Thank God you don decamp from Julian nwanyi Umuoji."

chinyerepeter66 said:

"Mtcheeeeeeeewwwwww, madam go back to yul abeg we no need your for maynation abeg."

vivianslearning wrote:

"These people have no moral standards, you didn't decamp because your conscience is pricking you, you didn't because you realised that she destroyed another woman's home, but it's because she's ungrateful and manipulative."

n_supercare said:

"Hope y'all are not expecting anything from May o!! Make una leave her alone o, she has her kids to focus on."

breekoko said:

"Who be ds1? You better remove Davido from your mouth 🧐 and nothing concern us concern yul and him two wives… me nor even know you till today if not 4 radiogad wey post u."

babakex_ said:

"You wey never chop na dey drag person and tell am to take care of he daughter 😂. Ur second name na mugu."

chigod_2018 said:

"Pls why are you calling davido and chioma because of her daughter which you know nothing about I don't care about yul and his second wife not my business pls don't call chioma and davido talk about yourself ok."

Esther Nwachuwku speaks on May, Yul's divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and his marriage with his first wife, May, have had many sharing their various hot takes on the turnout of events.

The actor's colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, known for always supporting the man, came out to recently address their said divorce case and criticise online in-laws.

It was reported that on July 10, 2023, the grieving mother visited a court to submit a petition against Yul and also to demand full custody of her remaining three children.

