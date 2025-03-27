A Nigerian lady has shared what she expects from Annie Idibia after the latter’s return to social media

The actress and reality TV star had been offline since 2Baba announced their divorce online and started hanging out with a new woman

A recent update about the mother-of-two has sparked reactions from Nigerian social media users

A Nigerian lady, Cynthia Kosisochukwu Ndulue, shared what she expected from Annie Idibia after her return to social media.

She reacted to the move made by the actress and reality TV star on her Instagram page, upon her social media comeback.

It would be recalled that her estranged husband, musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025.

The news spread like wildfire, triggering reactions from online users, celebrities and Annie's colleagues.

Ever since the major move, news broke that Annie had been admitted into a rehab, while 2Baba has been spotted in different locations with his new fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker.

In a recent development, Annie Idibia returned to her Instagram page of almost eight million followers and deleted all her photos.

This has been taken as a sign of new beginnings, with many believing she will bounce back stronger.

Lady shares her expectations from Annie

Just like other netizens, Cynthia believed that starting over was a good move for Annie, especially after she deleted her old photos.

Cynthia, in a Facebook post, said she expected Annie to get a good manager and make the best out of her life.

The netizen also expressed her love towards Annie, as she rooted for the actress to bounce back sooner.

She said:

“Annie Idibia deleted all her posts on IG. Starting over is good. I hope she gets a good manager and make the best out of her life from now on. It’s all love from here.”

Netizens who came across the post also stated that they were rooting for the actress.

Reactions trail Annie's return to Instagram

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Facebook fans after Annie made her social media comeback.

Esther Ben said:

"My beautiful sister please move on with your life we love you like that he will come bagging you."

@Nwaneze Ak Onos said:

"I wish that she could be operating from under until she's ready to shock Tuface and his family. I love the union of Tuface and Natasha oh! She's the original wife of Tuface."

Peculiar Households said:

"A new beginning is better than ending in the graveyard.... New beginning new hope you're blessed ma."

Annie’s neighbour spills details on her marriage

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning them before and after their marriage.

This came after the singer announced that he and his wife had filed for divorce, taking social media users by surprise.

