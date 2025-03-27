BBNaija star Nengi has finally given fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey a few days after announcing the birth of her child

On her Instagram stories, the reality show star posted a throwback video of her big baby bump before she delivered her baby

Nengi’s new video drew the attention of many Nigerians, with some of them commenting on how she looked while pregnant

Former BBNaija star Rebecca Nengi Hampson, aka Nengi has given fans a glimpse of her pregnancy journey.

The reality show star, who recently announced the birth of her first child after months of keeping her pregnancy a secret, took to her official Instagram page to share more details.

Nigerians react as BBNaija's Nengi shares old video of how she looked while heavily pregnant.

Source: Instagram

The public figure shared a throwback video on her Instagram stories showing her while she was heavily pregnant. Unlike some expecting mothers, Nengi’s facial features remained the same, and her appearance did not seem to suffer any drastic changes.

In the clip, the mum of one rocked a pair of net leggings and a black bralet with a headscarf as she cradled her belly while showcasing her bump.

See the video below:

Bayelsa governor breaks silence about Nengi's pregnancy

Recall that Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa, denied the report of being responsible for the pregnancy of Nengi Hampson.

On Monday, February 10, an allegation circulated speculating that the Bayelsa state governor had secretly impregnated the BBN star Nengi, but he has described the rumour as baseless.

However, Nengi immediately refuted the rumour, as she confirmed that she was pregnant. She became a popular figure during Season 5 of BBN (Lockdown).

Reactions as Nengi shares throwback pregnancy video

Nengi’s throwback video to showcase her pregnancy was met with a series of reactions from Nigerians. Many of them gushed over her appearance as they noted that she humbled pregnancy:

Fans react to Nengi's pregnancy video.

Source: Instagram

Sintarh__ said:

“She humbled it😍.”

Chunli922 said:

“She humbled pregnancy.”

Lindabellhair said:

“She’s so beautiful 🤩 ❤️.”

Giftmira1 wrote:

“Beautiful Nengi Big Congratulations Dear❤️.”

Glasstonee said:

“She looks beautiful.”

Prankhottiee_ said:

“See as belle fit person 😍.”

Sunnyslimeffect said:

“Na dem😂.”

Oluwasegzzautos wrote:

“What are we going to do with this information 🤔”

Everythingobedience__ said:

“Una just want make we talk about this matter shaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.”

Magichands_wellness_ said:

“As beautiful and successful as these ladies are, does it mean they couldn't bag a young successful guy to marry instead of being a baby mama? Don't come for me, I will give you the measure you bring, it's just a question.”

Ndlexquazer wrote:

“Nonsense.”

Seejoysat said:

“Who would have thought this smart-fine girl will give birth out of wedlock allegedly.”

Nengi speaks on motherhood after giving birth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on March 16, Nengi Hampson, a beloved Big Brother Naija alumna, addressed the public for the first time since giving birth.

Her childbirth announcement followed months of speculation about her pregnancy, which she had previously denied in February 2025 amid rumours linking her to a Nigerian governor. Her latest statement reflected a shift from addressing gossip to celebrating her new chapter as a parent.

