BBNaija star Nengi is now a mother to the joy of her numerous fans on the Nigerian social media space

The reality show star took to social media to announce the birth of her daughter with pregnancy photos

Congratulations started to pour in for Nengi as she finally confirmed the pregnancy rumours trailing her

Former BBNaija star Nengi Hampson has given birth to a baby girl to the joy of fans on social media.

On March 9, 2025, the reality show star took to her official Instagram page to announce that she was now a mother with a series of baby bump photos and childbirth videos.

Nengi, who was previously trailed by pregnancy rumours finally confirmed it with the announcement of the birth of her daughter.

Fans celebrate as BBNaija star Nengi gives birth to baby girl. Photos: @nengiofficial

According to Nengi, she gave birth to her daughter on February 21, 2025, and she is the most precious gift from God and her greatest blessing.

The former reality show star went on to explain how much the birth of her daughter meant to her in her emotional caption. She wrote:

“The purest form of love.. I received the most precious gift on 21-02. My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose. God knew I needed you my baby.. I love you more than words could ever explain, It’s us forever.”

In the photos that accompanied the caption, Nengi also seemingly revealed that her daughter’s name is Moon.

BBNaija’s Nengi shares babybump photos. Photos: @nengiofficial

See Nengi's post below:

Reactions as Nengi gives birth to daughter

The news of Nengi’s pregnancy and childbirth quickly spread on social media and it drew a series of reactions from Nigerians. Many of them congratulated the former BBNaija star:

Hawttcoco__ said:

“She looks so good.”

__eberechi_ said:

“Awwwn,so beautiful 😍.”

Classictagng wrote:

“Awwww she’s my birthday mate! Welcome princess!!! Congratulations Nengi.”

Chetah_of_pitakwa said:

“I said it before that she put to bed last month. Even una almighty gistlover no know 😂😂 Congratulations to her jareee.”

Glory.amina2024 said:

“Baby mama 🙌.”

Diiadem wrote:

“And may great grace be multiplied to you my loves 🤍.”

Divydove_ said:

“Can’t imagine how beautiful she ll look 😍😍😍 congratulations nene.”

Miss_goldilocks said:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh my Lord I was wondering were you disappeared too. Can’t believe we have a baby💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 congratulations beautiful.”

Queenmercyatang said:

“Yeyyyyyyy Congratulations darling. Our baby girl is here💗Little Nengi🩷💝 I pray for God’s blessings and grace to be the best mother to your little angel🙏.”

Keepingupwithnengi wrote:

“Thank God for safe delivery ! May this new season of motherhood be filled with everything good, happy and cherishable moments, and may your little girl grow with grace and love always 😍.”

Nengi reacts to rumours of father of her child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nengi reacted to the trending rumours of her giving birth to a child for a Nigerian governor.

Just recently, rumours spread online that the reality show star allegedly welcomed a child with 65-year-old Bayelsa governor, Duoye Diri, and that she’s his fifth wife.

After the messy claims gained momentum in the Nigerian social media space, the BBNaija star finally broke her online silence to address the rumours.

