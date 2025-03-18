Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nengi Hampson has spoken for the first time since welcoming her first child

Nengi announced the arrival of her daughter, Moon, born on February 21, 2025, sharing the news with fans via social media

In her statement, Nengi described motherhood as a calling she was destined for, highlighting the deep sense of fulfilment it has brought her

On March 16, Nengi Hampson, a beloved Big Brother Naija alumna, addressed the public for the first time since giving birth.

This came just over a week after she revealed on March 9, that she had welcomed her daughter, Moon, on February 21, 2025.

BBNaija Star Nengi speaks after welcoming her first child. Photo Credit: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

The announcement followed months of speculation about her pregnancy, which she had previously denied in February 2025 amid rumours linking her to a Nigerian governor. Her latest statement reflects a shift from addressing gossip to celebrating her new chapter as a parent.

See Nengi's post here;

See fan reactions to Nengi's tweet

@chafford100Esex said;

You’ve always loved children

@Stargirl_Hazel said;

Ayeba itari togumi na daubó mina ka tari

@umeze_vincent said;

Post the baby make online in-laws check whether e resemble e papa

@Ethel_official said;

Wow congratulations Nengi, super happy for u, we share in ur joy, thank God for this bundle of joy n ur joy shall be everlasting. Always knew u will make an amazing mum. There's so much love u in ur heart.

@dorcdorc2 said;

My baby now a new mum ,yes ohhhh nothing has felt more right, baby Moon is a blessing

@fine_yorubagirl said;

You have a child like behaviour and it very cute and soothing.I know you'll be a great mum my Nene🥹♥️

@HypeThemagic said;

i know your heart is full, it's a different kind of feeling knowing you made her, when she smiles or giggles. only mothers can know what I'm talking about

@KpoksPiri said;

Who's the father of your daughter? Was it through single mum ivf arrangement you conceived her?

@josephinefrim20 said;

Those asking for the father of the child Rest!! Are you guys looking for a man to adopt you? Lol

Details of the birth announcement

Nengi shared the birth of her daughter with fans through an Instagram post on 9 March 2025, accompanied by baby bump photos and a video of her childbirth journey.

She named her daughter Moon and described her as “my greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose.”

The post highlighted the delivery date of 21 February 2025, marking the moment she transitioned into motherhood. The reality star had kept her pregnancy under wraps until this reveal, which quickly garnered widespread attention and congratulations from followers and fellow celebrities alike.

Nengi talks about being a mom after welcoming her first daughter. Photo Credit: @nengiofficial

Source: Twitter

Her X post on 16 March further cemented her joy, resonating with fans who had followed her journey.

Nengi announces pregnancy

Recall, Legit.ng reported rumors that BBNaija star Nengi had allegedly given birth for a governor as his fifth wife.

Nengi later broke her silence on social media, addressing the claims and sparking discussions.

A Nigerian woman, Titilope, also shared her thoughts on the controversy with Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng